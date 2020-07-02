As F1 tries to go racing in a pandemic, what's changed?

The race calendar

Sunday, July 5 was always meant to be the day of the Austrian Grand Prix. But it should have been Round 11 of 22 in 2020, not the start of a Formula One season with an undetermined number of races, largely or perhaps even completely devoid of spectators.

Skeleton crews of masked mechanics, all being tested for coronavirus every second day, will try to observe more social distancing than usual in pit lanes, while the cars race in front of empty grandstands at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Each team is limited to a total of 60 personnel on site, with staff encouraged not to mingle with other teams to keep people in smaller bubbles.

"I think the fact that we were prepared to accept closed races in the early part of the season gave us more opportunity," F1 managing director Ross Brawn said recently at a Thinking Forward event run by Autosport magazine.

"It's not the ideal. it's not the ideal for any sport because the fans are such a crucial part of it. But we felt that going racing, and broadcasting racing and engaging the fans in racing in what ways we could was still much more desirable than doing nothing."

When asked about the prospect of bringing fans into races at some point this season, Brawn said: "We won't rush that."

"To have the race in a safe and secure environment is critical. We're going around the world. We can't have a problem in one country that stops us going to others. So, we'll progress slowly on that front."

But with four months of lost time to make up since the disastrous aborted start to the season in Melbourne, the racing will now advance rapidly. F1 is cramming in eight European races in the space of just 10 Sundays — Austria twice and then Hungary, Britain twice, then Spain, Belgium and Italy. What follows is not yet certain, a series of as many races as possible outside Europe, aiming to culminate as originally scheduled in Abu Dhabi in November.

McLaren had to sell parts of its historic car collection to overcome the financial impact of the cornoavirus pandemic.

Bump in road lays narrow margins bare

This hectic schedule will push teams and the series itself to their logistical limits. Yet they're as desperate as each other to hit the track and start generating broadcasting bucks.

As Günther Steiner, the team principle at the American Haas F1 team, put it this month, the lockdown was a timely reminder of how F1 teams are "too much on the edge as businesses," pouring all they have into car development and assuming regular income from racing.

Only the very wealthiest teams managed to avoid furloughing staff in recent months. Even F1 the company did the same. McLaren, the second oldest team on the grid, was forced to liquidize assets, including some of its historic car collection. It has since secured an emergency loan from a bank in Bahrain, whose royal family holds a majority share in the McLaren Group. Team principal Andreas Seidl told the media this week that, contrary to speculation, "there was never a doubt" whether McLaren could keep racing into 2021.

Haas F1 team principal Günther Steiner

Newfound unity in The Piranha Club?

The financial peril has led to uncommon levels of harmony between teams more typically locked in a bitter struggle over strategic interests. They were able to unanimously agree on pushing the ambitious package of rule changes back to 2022, effectively meaning that this year's cars will run for two seasons — albeit surely with copious updates and alterations from those with resources to burn.

Not only is a budget cap, for so long anathema to the heavy hitters like Mercedes and Ferrari, on its way for 2021, but it has also been reduced from $175 million (roughly €155 million) per season to $145 million. It's probably worth noting that a lot of significant spending, most notably engine development for the three manufacturers in the series, is not covered by the cap. Yet still, it's more than the minnows dared dream for in a paddock lovingly nicknamed The Piranha Club.

"Reacting quickly, we are pretty good at — but collectively, we are normally not! Because everyone has their own agenda," said Haas' Steiner, representing one of the teams pushing to constrain costs. "But the whole world was in the same problem, we had a pandemic going on and we need to get out of it at the end. So I think it put us together, and we banged our heads together and came out a little bit more united for the time being. I don't know how long it will last, let's see that!"

'Silly season' came early

Perhaps most unusually of all, several drivers go into the first race of the season already knowing that their teams won't be employing them next year.

Sebastian Vettel learned before a wheel had turned that Ferrari would go in another direction in 2021. Carlos Sainz will replace Vettel at Ferrari. Daniel Ricciardo will leave his faltering Renault experiment to try his hand in Sainz's seat at McLaren.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Mercedes The "Silver Arrows" will be sporting black paint this season, taking a stand against racism by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Even in black, the six-time defending constructors' champions should be leading the pack. During the coronavirus hiatus, Mercedes technicians worked to make the W11 EQ Performance (pictured) faster and built in a few upgrades.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas Defending world champion Hamilton (left) is once again the favorite for the drivers' title, while Bottas is the clear No. 2 driver. If Hamilton secures a seventh title, he will draw level with German great Michael Schumacher for most all-time. During the coronavirus break, the Briton came out in support of Black Lives Matter and branded F1 as a sport for people "who look a certain way."

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel The Scuderia Ferrari racing team is less harmonious than the "Silver Arrows." The team hierarchy has shifted: four-time champion Vettel (left) is leaving after the season, and 22-year-old Leclerc (right) is the future. The dynamic could lead to conflict. Vettel wants the best possible send-off, but if the team calls him off in favor of Leclerc, that might upset the German driver.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Ferrari The SF1000 is a further upgrade to the SF90 car of 2019, which spent most of the season behind Mercedes. Whether Ferrari's technicians were able to catch up is yet to be seen. More important will be minimizing tactical mistakes. More than once last season Ferrari lost races with the wrong strategy. Establishing a clear No. 1 driver could help in reclaiming the constructors title.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon Verstappen (right) just wants to drive: "That was the longest break in my racing career," the Dutch driver said. The fact that two races this season will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria plays into the 22-year-old's hands as he won Red Bull's home race last year. Albon (left) earned new fans when he finished second in the eSports F1 competition.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers McLaren: Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. The historic British team is the only "smaller" F1 outfit that could regularly compete with the three "big" teams. Sainz (right) in particular wants to show that he’s deserving of his switch to Ferrari in 2021. For Norris (left), the goal will be to strengthen his position in the team with good results before Daniel Riccardo joins next season.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Renault: Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon Will things finally click into place? Ricciardo (right) is entering his second season with the French outfit. The last campaign was one to forget: he finished in the points only eight times and didn't have a podium finish. He’ll be hoping to fare betterin his final year with Renault before moving to McLaren in 2021. Will Ocon (left), who replaced Nico Hülkenberg, become Renault's top driver?

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi Drive fast and be quiet. That's the motto the former world champion Raikkonen (front) will have in his 18th season in F1. The 40-year-old is not considering retirement, but will rather try to get the most out of his car. Alfa Romeo finished fifth in the constructors' standings last season. They need the car to perform better than in 2019, and teammate Giovinazzi (right) must be faster.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Racing Point: Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll Is just being there enough? The pink outfit need to strive for more this season. They want to finish in the points regularly and leave the likes of Alpha Tauri and Renault behind. Perez (right) will compete further up the field after easily winning the internal battle with Stroll (left) with 16 points to Stroll's five. Perez should once again show he's the better and more complete driver

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Haas: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen These two are not very popular with their colleagues. Magnussen (right) often gets away with his rude and uncompromising driving style. Grosjean (left) is considered a "scrap producer" with many self-inflicted accidents — the French driver failed to finish seven races last year. Generally, the two Haas drivers tended to plow through the rear third of the field. That shouldn't change in 2020.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Alpha Tauri: Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly Team of failures? Both Kvyat (left) and Gasly (right) were once Red Bull drivers but were not convincing enough and were downgraded. Until this season, Alpha Tauri were called Torro Rosso (Italian for "Red Bull") and remains the Austrian outfit's farm team. Both drivers proved last season they deserve a second chance: Kvyat finished third in Hockenheim and Gasly came in second in Sao Paulo.

F1 2020: The teams and drivers Williams: Nicholas Latifi and George Russell The two Williams drivers know that they will compete at the back of the pack this season. But Mercedes academy driver Russell (right) can rest easy knowing he will be driving a "Silver Arrow" one day. Until then, he will gain experience with rookie teammate Latifi with Williams. Their cars are usually not fast, but make it across the finish line. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons



Sim racing fills the vacuum

Some of the youngsters in F1 already did far more than dabble in sim racing, or online simulator racing games. Max Verstappen pursued it with similar determination to that displayed in his Red Bull, while McLaren's fun-loving Lando Norris is a confessed gamer prone to the occasional sleepless marathon in his rig at home.

During lockdown, though, the sight of F1 racers giving it their all from their living rooms was streamed around the world, often in special competitions set up for charity or other good causes. So immersed was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in one such livestream, his girlfriend had to jump onto the comments forum to ask him to let her in their apartment as she had forgotten her keys.

Meanwhile, determined Williams youngster George Russell impressed eSports practitioners by progressing from near-novice status to one of the quickest in any field in a matter of months.

Watch video 01:39 Share Formula E virtual circuits Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bl7X Formula E drivers compete on virtual circuits

US protests awaken drivers and teams

The Black Lives Matter protests of recent weeks has also spurred defending champion Lewis Hamilton into action on his various online platforms, including a column in the Times, a national British newspaper.

He is setting up a new foundation, the Hamilton Commission, designed to find ways to use motorsport to engage more young people from Black or minority backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. It should also examine hurdles in motorsports explaining the mostly white and male makeups of many teams.

World champion Lewis Hamilton has voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement

"Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education. That's what drives me," the 35-year-old, who has been exhibiting a slightly more political bent in recent years, wrote in the Times. "The time for platitudes and token gestures is over."

While Hamilton led the charge, so to speak, he has received much support and encouragement from within the sport. George Russell's Twitter homepage subtly offers users a link to a site to a Black Lives Matter website entitled "Ways You Can Help." All cars will have rainbows painted on the crash protection "HALO" structures around their cockpits this season, in pride of place for the onboard camera shots. In an interview, Lando Norris intimated that drivers might well "take the knee" on the grid in Austria before the race.

Hamilton's team Mercedes, meanwhile, has repainted the Silver Arrows in black for 2020 at short notice. According to team principal Toto Wolff, that stems back to a phone call with his star driver around a month ago.

"Lewis wanted to hear from me what example we could send as a team. Something that would go beyond a couple of Instagram posts," Wolff told Austrian paper Der Standard. "The Daimler board and the sponsors supported us immediately. The right convictions aren't enough, if we stay silent. Therefore we want to use our voice and our platform to stand up for respect and equality."

On the track, Hamilton will seek a seventh world championship in 2020, to equal Michael Schumacher. Schumacher's record of 91 career wins might also be in reach for Hamilton, on 84. The Brit already has more pole positions than anyone.