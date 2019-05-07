 Art Biennale: Political art for your smartphone | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Art Biennale: Political art for your smartphone

Venice hosts its biannual International Art Fair this year for the 58th time. Contrasts galore await visitors at the world's largest art spectacle — and more than ever, the artists are inspired by political events.

Italien Kunst-Biennale Venedig (DW/S. Dege)

The mood in Venice these days is magical, and not just because of the romantic waters of the lagoon. Art is a magnet that draws the rich and famous in their yachts, many of which are moored at the Riva dei Sette, the main artery of the city. It seems that no one thinks twice about this shameless display of wealth.

The only vessel that doesn't quite fit is the "Barca nostra" (pictured above), a deathtrap of a boat that sank in April 2015 on its way from Libya to Italy. Several hundred people drowned. The Italian government salvaged the wreck in order to identify the bodies and bone fragments discovered in the hull. Christoph Büchel, a Swiss artist, named the wreck "Barca nostra" after the EU border protection mission Mare Nostrum. To the annoyance of right-wing Italian politicians, he has it on display at the Biennale.

Opposites like these come together effortlessly on the smartphones of Biennale visitors. The art show is a gold mine for photographers of all incomes and age groups. Tickets for the preview of the curators, artists and critics sold for horrendous prices, snapped up by the jet set. Women in Gucci and Prada suits are immortalized in selfies — after all, the Biennale is a catwalk, too. This year, it is more crowded than usual.

Read moreA huge migrant shipwreck on show at the Venice Biennale
 

Venice biennial (DW/S. Dege)

Anthea Hamilton's work, "A new life"

Paintings, sculptures, multi-media installations

With an eye on art, curator Ralph Rugoff chose the motto "May you live in interesting times." On display are paintings, sculptures and countless photos and videos. Multimedia installations squawk and flicker in Biennale pavilions, as well as the historic Arsenale area that used to house the rope-makers of the city's fleet.

Fewer artists have been invited to this year's art show. For the most part, they focus on current issues, including globalization, digitalization, climate change and fake news. They resort to sarcasm and exaggeration or simply leave pressing questions unanswered and up to the viewer.

Dominique Gonzales-Foerster and Joianne Bittle created "Cosmorama,” an apocalyptic scenario based on climate change. German-Japanese artist Hito Steyerl takes the visitor on a multimedia journey through time into the underwater world of the lagoon city in "Leonardo's Submarine," spanning the centuries from the invention of a weapon by Leonardo da Vinci in 1515 to current arms exports. Images and sound flow together on three screens, like reality and fiction.

Cosmorama by Dominique Gonzales-Foerster und Joi Bittle (DW/S. Dege)

Visitors view the "Cosmorama" installation by Dominique Gonzales-Foerster und Joi Bittle.

Robots vs. humanity

The Japanese artist Mari Katayama photographed subtle and moving self-portraits. The artist, who had to have both legs amputated due to an illness, effectively presents her body and her erotic longings. "Can't Help Myself" by the Beijing artistic duo Sun Yuan and Peng Yu is just as thought-provoking. The Chinese artists placed a computer-controlled industrial robot in the Biennale pavilion that does dance moves while trying to mop up a blood-like liquid — an ironic commentary on the question of human existence in times of artificial intelligence.

Many visitors seem surprised to see German artist Alexandra Bircken's motorcycles sliced open as if by a razor blade. Jeppe Hein, a Danish sculptor, designed strange bench sculptures with seats that elude people's buttocks.  In the manner of the Old Masters, US painter Nicole Eisenman depicts homoerotic gender relations.

An international affair

As usual, pavilions by different countries featured their own exhibitions. Some nations, such as Ghana, Madagascar, Malaysia and Pakistan, are there for the first time, while the Venezuelan pavilion stood empty because of the current unrest in the country. Many countries regard their artistic appearance as an opportunity to show national pride. At the opening of the Russian pavilion, it was astonishing to see how the illustrious attendees celebrated when the Russian flag was hoisted to military music during the opening.

Representing the UK, artist Cathy Wilkes poetically arranged strange human puppets in an exhibition room. In the Austrian pavilion, Renate Bertlmann presented a blooming field of red glass from Morocco in her solo exhibition. The Belgian pavilion has been transformed into a folklore museum by the artist duo Jos de Gruyter and Harald Thys. In it, robotic dolls perform obsolete European crafts, while marginalized figures of society - beggars, madmen, artists - are locked in jail cells. With so much to see, mobile phone cameras are constantly clicking.

Read morePolitical statement at the German Biennale pavillon in Venice

Venice 2019 l Deutscher Pavillon - Natascha Süder-Happelmann (DW/S. Dege)

German artist Natascha Süder-Happelmann is responsible for the Germany pavilion. She has been using an alias and appearing in public with a rock-reminiscent mask

The German pavilion: Political but clumsy

The German Pavilion, which won the Golden Lion award for best pavilion two years ago, is especially serious this time around. In it, German-Iranian artist Natascha Sadr Haghighian had a space-dividing dam built. Loudspeakers play a sound collage of stray whistle tones in a space meant to reference an immigration detention center.

Haghighian, who has been appearing for months with a papier mâché stone mask and a fancy name, blatantly criticizes Europe closing itself off to refugees. Although cumbersome and a bit clumsy, her work makes a strong political statement – like much of the artwork at this year's biennale.

  • Italien Venedig - Grand Canal (picture-alliance/robertharding/N. Clark)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    City of canals

    Venice - known also as the "Floating City" - has no roads accessible by car. It is an archipelago of 118 islands connected by numerous canals and bridges. Therefore, ferries and boats are the means of transport around the city. The Grand Canal — the major waterway of Venice — is 3.8 kilometers long and sweeps through the whole city.

  • Italien Venedig Gondel vor San Giórgio Maggiore (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Oehlschlaeger)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Gondola rides

    At a leisurely pace, the gondolier maneuvers through the quaint canals of Venice, gliding by historical sights and buildings. Although a touristy experience, a ride in one of these long, slim boats is a memory one never forgets; especially if the gondolier sings a song or two.

  • Venedig Dogenpalast (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/T. Hennecke)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Venetian Gothic architecture

    This intricate branch of architecture originated in Venice in the 14th century. It refers to the influence of Byzantine and Ottoman cultures on Gothic lancet arches in Venetian buildings. Glimpses of this style can be witnessed at the Doge's Palace, the Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti and the Ca' d'Oro, among others.

  • Italien Theater La Fenice in Venedig nach dem Brand vor 20 Jahren (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Braum)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Teatro La Fenice

    Venice is home to one of the most prominent opera houses in Italy. Teatro La Fenice — also known as "The Phoenix" — dates back to 1792 and has risen from the ashes of three fires. Adopting a modern approach to opera, this theater schedules regular shows of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" and Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" to attract tourists.

  • Lagunenstadt (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Merola)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    City of masks

    Venice has multiple names but none as intriguing as "City of Masks." The name stems from the distinctive masks worn during the annual carnival. There is a large variety of Venetian masks to choose from depending on individual tastes and budget. The uniqueness of each mask is put to the test during the carnival each year.

  • Marinierte Sardinen Sarde in Saor (Imago/imagebroker)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Seafood heaven

    Seafood lovers can definitely eat their way through Venice. With its unique location, the city has a fresh supply of fish and shellfish from its lagoon. One such traditional specialty of the region is Sarde in Saor, a simple but classic dish of sweet and sour sardines. Dating back to the 13th century, the dish is popular among the locals and is easily available throughout the city.

  • Blick aus meinem Fenster Burano Italien (A. Pavlova)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Burano island

    A small fishing village located in the Venetian lagoon, Burano is a fun day trip. Its small houses are brightly painted, creating a rainbow colored backdrop — perfect for popping Instagram photographs. Burano is easily accessible by Venetian water bus from St. Mark's Square.

  • Italien Venedig - Lido de Venezia: Hotel Excelsior (Imago/Imagebroker/A. Friedel)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Lido — the golden island

    The Lido is the barrier island between the Venetian lagoon and the Adriatic Sea. With golden sand dunes and private beaches, the Lido offers a relaxed vibe and is famous for hosting the Venice International Film Festival — the oldest film festival in the world — every year.

  • Venedig Glasprodukte (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Venetian glass

    Glass blowing is an old art in Venice, centered on the island of Murano. The skillful and intricate craftsmanship of the glassmakers stretches from glass vases to exquisite jewelry and chandeliers. These glass objects are the perfect souvenir to help support the local industry and take a part of Venice back home.

  • Italien Kreuzfahrtschiff in Venedig (picture-alliance/ROPI/Rossi/Eidon)

    10 reasons to visit Venice

    Popular tourist destination

    Every year millions of tourists arrive in Venice on giant cruise ships. This has led to a dispute with the locals of Venice who consider the presence of cruise ships in their city an eyesore. There are also environmental concerns raised from the presence of the cruise ships in the lagoon and alternative docking facilities have been demanded.

    Author: Eesha Kheny


DW recommends

'Unbuilding Walls': Healing divisions with architecture at the Venice Biennale

Twenty-eight years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the architecture office GRAFT presents work in the German Pavilion in Venice that aims to break down barriers. (05.02.2018)  

Political statement at the German Biennale pavillon in Venice

Critical of how Europe handles refugees, artist Natascha Süder Happelmann has declared the German pavilion at the Venice International Art Exhibition an immigration detention center. (09.05.2019)  

A huge migrant shipwreck on show at the Venice Biennale

"May You Live in Interesting Times" is the title of the international art show featuring works that address a world in turmoil — and that includes a haunting monument to the thousands of migrants who have died at sea. (07.05.2019)  

10 reasons to visit Venice

The old town has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. Built on 118 islands in a lagoon, the city of Venice with its canals, bridges and palaces is one of the world's most visited travel destinations. (28.08.2018)  

Related content

Biennale di Venezia 2019 | Flüchtlingsboot für Installation, Ankunft in Venedig

A huge migrant shipwreck on show at the Venice Biennale 07.05.2019

"May You Live in Interesting Times" is the title of the international art show featuring works that address a world in turmoil — and that includes a haunting monument to the thousands of migrants who have died at sea.

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig - Deutscher Pavillon

Political statement at the German Biennale pavillon in Venice 09.05.2019

Critical of how Europe handles refugees, artist Natascha Süder Happelmann has declared the German pavilion at the Venice International Art Exhibition an immigration detention center.

USA, New York:Prozess gegen Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin: The story of the fake German heiress who stiffed the art world 09.05.2019

Once an art magazine intern, Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, created a jet-setting lifestyle for herself on others' dimes. She has now been jailed for up to 12 years for theft and grand larceny.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill mit Leonardo DiCaprio in Pilotenuniform mit Sonnenbrille, umring von lächelnden Stewdardessen (Foto: imago/EntertainmentPictures).

Thrilling con artists' stories adapted into film

They are masters of deception: While no one wants to be the victim of a swindler, their stories are typically fascinating and have inspired many films — such as these.  

Books

Book covers by Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.  

Music

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Kate Miller-Heidke (Getty Images)

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Our Flop 8

Some songs provoke wildly different reactions — and sometimes it is these very songs that have a good chance of winning. But whom do Rick and Silke award zero points to?  

Arts

Deutschland Ausstellung l OST-BERLIN Die halbe Hauptstadt - Skateboard, Germina (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" provides insight into everyday life in the GDR.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  