  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Migration
ConflictsArmenia

Armenia urges UN to monitor human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh

September 24, 2023

While Azerbaijan has promised to safeguard the rights in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenians left behind are fearing persecution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wk42
People standing outside a campsite for civilians who have been evacuated
Azerbaijan has taken full control of Nagorno-Karabakh Image: Russian Defence Ministry/TASS/IMAGO

Armenia on Sunday called for a deployment of a UN mission in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be tasked with the responsibility of monitoring human rights and ensuring the safety of ethnic Armenians in the region.

The call for the UN mission comes after Azerbaijan on Wednesday declared a ceasefire after taking full control of Karabakh, which forced Armenian fighters to surrender.

While Azerbaijan has said it is committed to protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians, fear of persecution is soaring high among the civilian population left behind in the breakaway region.

"The international community should undertake all the efforts for an immediate deployment of an interagency mission by the UN to Nagorno-Karabakh with the aim to monitor and assess the human rights, humanitarian and security situation on the ground," Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a speech to the United Nations.

Red Cross aid reaches Nagorno-Karabakh

While speaking at the UN, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister said the government would continue with efforts towards "advancing post-conflict peace-building, reintegration, and peaceful coexistence."

The flare up in the region has prompted strong response from members of the UN Security Council who have condemned the military operation by Azerbaijan and urged for peace.

What is Russia's role in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Russia had been a traditional ally of Armenia but their relations have deteriorated recently. Armenia also held military exercises with the US this month, angering Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday that his country's current foreign security systems "ineffective," a veiled criticism towards Russia.

"The systems of external security in which Armenia is involved are ineffective when it comes to the protection of our security and Armenia's national interests," Pashinyan said.

Russia had peacekeeping troops deployed in the region under a 2020 cease-fire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to prevent fresh violence from breaking out.

Moscow was also overlooking the disarmament of ethnic Armenian separatists.

The Azeri attack that has left some 200 people dead, has now sparked protests in Armenia against Russia, which had been tasked with ensuring the truce after the 2020 fighting.

Dismissing its role in the conflict, Russia has instead accused Western leadership of "pulling the strings" to undermine Moscow.  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also said, "Unfortunately, the leadership of Armenia from time to time adds fuel to the fire itself."

Ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as ceasefire fails

mfi/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

German town to decide if far-right AfD gets its first mayor

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters holding a banner that reads: Samuel Kofi Yeboah - never forgotten!

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

SocietySeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine Klischtschijiwka Rückeroberung Soldaten

Miliary analyst: Ukrainians making 'good progress' in south

Miliary analyst: Ukrainians making 'good progress' in south

ConflictsSeptember 24, 202303:23 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Rupert Murdoch holding the British Newpaper The Sun

Rupert Murdoch steps down amid political controversy

Rupert Murdoch steps down amid political controversy

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage