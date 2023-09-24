  1. Skip to content
Armenia PM signals foreign policy shift away from Russia

September 24, 2023

Armenia could become less dependent on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for its security. It could also join the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Nikol Pashinyan speaking in parliament
Nikol Pashinyan has criticized Armenia's existing security arrangements with RussiaImage: Tigran Mehrabyan/AP/picture alliance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called his country's security agreements with Russia "ineffective" on Sunday, signaling a potential shift away from Moscow after it refused to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia had acted as guarantor for a peace deal that ended a 44-day war with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory three years ago, with peacekeepers deployed around the region.

However, Azerbaijan's much larger army was able to overpower ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and capture the enclave earlier this week. The fighting killed at least 200 people, according to Armenian authorities.

"The systems of external security in which Armenia is involved are ineffective when it comes to the protection of our security and Armenia's national interests," Pashinyan said during a televised address to the nation on Sunday.

His comments come as Armenian authorities prepare to accept around 120,000 refugees entering the country from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan slams CSTO

Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-dominated alliance of post-Soviet states that pledge to protect each other in the event of an attack. But Russia's armed forces are currently focused on the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has in recent days blamed Pashinyan for his handling of the crisis and said it would not intervene because Armenia itself recognizes the disputed region as part of Azerbaijan.

Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains dire: DW reports

Pashinyan said Armenia must transform its security arrangements "in cooperation with all the partners who are ready for mutually beneficial steps."

"It has become evident to all of us that the CSTO instruments and the instruments of the Armenian-Russian military-political cooperation are insufficient for protecting external security of Armenia," he said.

Armenia moves to join ICC

Pashinyan also said that Armenia should join the International Criminal Court (ICC) — a tribunal which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March over his actions in Ukraine. Putin has avoided visiting ICC member states since then.

Earlier this month, Pashinyan sent the ICC's founding document, the Rome Statute, to be ratified by parliament.

"The decision is not directed against CSTO and the Russian Federation," he said. "It comes from the interests of the country's external security, and taking such a decision is our sovereign right."

A convoy of refugees in Kornidzor
The first refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh were registered at an Armenian border town on SundayImage: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

First refugees arrive in Armenia

On Sunday afternoon, the first group of refugees fleeing Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh arrived in the Armenian border town of Kornidzor.

Officials from Armenia's Foreign Ministry were present in the town to register the new arrivals.

The group was composed mainly of women, children and the elderly.

Azerbaijan has pledged to allow rebel fighters who lay down their arms to go to Armenia via the so-called Lachin Corridor.

People standing outside a campsite for civilians who have been evacuated

Armenia urges UN to monitor human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia urges UN to monitor human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh

While Azerbaijan has promised to safeguard the rights in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenians left behind are fearing persecution.
ConflictsSeptember 24, 2023
German town to decide if far-right AfD gets its first mayor

German town to decide if far-right AfD gets its first mayor

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
