Ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as ceasefire fails

Gasia Ohanes09/22/2023September 22, 2023Ethnic Armenians are fleeing the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is enclosed within Azerbaijan, as violence flairs up despite a recent ceasefire. Armenians are angry with Russian peace keepers, who they feel have failed to protect them.