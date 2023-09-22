  1. Skip to content
Ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as ceasefire fails

Gasia Ohanes
September 22, 2023

Ethnic Armenians are fleeing the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is enclosed within Azerbaijan, as violence flairs up despite a recent ceasefire. Armenians are angry with Russian peace keepers, who they feel have failed to protect them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wfzn
