  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
US midterm elections 2022
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits at a table with foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l) said the meeting signified "real steps" towards durable peaceImage: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsArmenia

Armenia, Azerbaijan hold peace talks with US mediating

14 minutes ago

The US-organized peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington come only a week after a summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JBVO

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington for peace talks on Monday, only hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border. The defense ministries of both countries have traded accusations of opening fire. 

In recent months only, the conflict has cost hundreds of people their lives. 

US takes mediator position after Moscow summit

"The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of the meeting. "Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that," he added, praising "courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind."

Dozens killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes

A week ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a summit in which the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "agreed not to use force" in the resolution of the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory.  Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are former Soviet republics, and Russia is attempting to maintain its position as the power broker between the two sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged both parties to "refrain from the actions and steps that could lead to an escalation of tensions" on Monday. 

Ongoing clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh

In 2020, more than 6,500 people had lost their lives after six weeks of border clashes. Russia brokered a truce that included Armenia giving up territory it had overseen for decades.

However, there have been clashes at the border between the two neighboring countries since the truce was negotiated. 

Two months ago, over 280 people on both sides were killed when the two countries exchanged artillery fire again

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars – in 1991 and 2020 – over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. 

los/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Democratic voters attend a rally for President Joseph Biden at Florida Memorial University, a historical black college, .

US midterms: 5 key races to watch

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man installs a solar panel

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Climate15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel and people gather in front of a gate of the Tihar prison in New Delhi, India

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

Law and Justice18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Babyboom nach Stromausfall

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

Politics17 hours ago03:48 min
More from Germany

Europe

NASAMS simulates the defence during Ramstein Alloy exercise in Latvia

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian women students protest at Sanandaj Technical and Vocational University

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Society19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Barack Obama nimmt an Kundgebung für US-Senat John Fetterman teil

Obama calls out political violence at rally ahead of midterms

Obama calls out political violence at rally ahead of midterms

PoliticsNovember 5, 202200:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage