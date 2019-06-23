Argentine soccer club River Plate takes in winter homeless people

One of the most famous Argentine football clubs has opened its doors to the homeless as local temperatures approached freezing.

River Plate, which is based in Buenos Aires, offered a place to sleep, a warm meal and clothing to people on the streets. The group "Red Solidaria” partnered the football team in this initiative.

The association's founder, Juan Carr, said on Twitter that "from 6 p.m. on Wednesday at River Plate, all night until Thursday morning, they'll receive blankets and shelter.”

Red Solidaria's "Cold Zero” campaign has been going for seven years, and has been helping people who are sleeping on the street in the Argentinian capital's central square. It is the first time River Plate has been involved as the carers worried freezing temperatures would make it even worse for people affected by

the economic recession and poverty in Argentina.

Martin Giovio, one of Red Solidaria's members, said River Plate was making "a huge gesture, opening its doors so people do not die of the cold.”

"Being indoors saves lives," he added.

Donations were handed out to the homeless as temperatures dropped across Argentina

It is expected to get colder as the week goes on. One 52-year old was found dead in Buenos Aires a few days ago and Red Solidaria said that four more people have died in central Argentina from the effects of the cold.

