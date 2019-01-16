 Argentina: Thousands launch anti-austerity strike | News | DW | 01.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Argentina: Thousands launch anti-austerity strike

President Mauricio Macri agreed to cut government spending last year in exchange for a loan from the International Monetary Fund. His popularity has plummeted ahead of a presidential election in October.

Members of the Mechanic and automotive transport Union (SMATA) sing the national anthem in a protest near Plaza de Mayo square during a partial strike against the economy policies of the government in Buenos Aires on April 30, 2019 (Getty Images/J. Mabromata)

Tens of thousands of Argentines protested against President Mauricio Macri's austerity drive on Tuesday after labor unions began a 24-hour partial strike that brought airports, banks and schools across the country to a standstill.

Workers blocked streets in the capital, Buenos Aires, causing massive traffic disruption in the city center. The strike also affected sea ports and government offices.

Sweeping government spending cuts

The unions called the strike amid rising opposition to Macri, who last year passed a sweeping program of government spending cuts to combat rapid inflation and a severe currency crisis.

"I came here to protest because I can't manage on my salary. The government has to go. It hasn't managed to sort out the economic situation," said Juan Arrique, a 32-year-old trucker demonstrating in Buenos Aires, speaking with the Agence France-Presse.

Watch video 01:17

Argentina struggles with high-sky inflation

The cuts, which the government agreed to in exchange for a $56 billion (€50 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, have hit many poorer Argentines. Nearly one in three people live below the poverty line, and unemployment is rising.

Macri's popularity has fallen steeply since the cuts began, raising doubts about whether he can win reelection in October.

amp/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Argentina struggles with high-sky inflation  

Related content

Argentinien, Buenos Aires: Proteste gegen Präsident Mauricio Macri

Argentina struggles with high-sky inflation 16.01.2019

Argentina's economy is at rock bottom. So far, President Mauricio Macri has failed to reduce the country's vast budget deficit and boost competitiveness. The increase in interest rates in the US saw many investors withdraw capital from emerging economies — another blow to Argentina. Although it's had financial aid from the IMF, inflation is still soaring.

Argentinien Protest gegen Sparmaßnahmen der Regierung

Argentina: Protesters clash with police over spending cuts 24.10.2018

Protesters in Buenos Aires have clashed with police in front of Congress to protest cuts to the 2019 budget bill. Argentina's President Mauricio Macri needs those cuts as he has committed to balancing the budget.

Argentina asks IMF to speed up bailout funds 29.08.2018

The Argentine peso dropped to a record low against the US dollar Wednesday after President Mauricio Macri asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up the release of bailout funds. In June the IMF granted Buenos Aires a 50 billion dollar credit line.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  