Argentina court sentences ex-VP Amando Boudou to prison for corruption

A court in Argentina on Tuesday sentenced former Vice President Amado Boudou to five years and 10 months in prison for corruption.

Boudou served as minister of the economy and then as vice president under former President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner between 2009 and 2015. Boudou is the highest-ranking official in the Kirchner administration to be convicted of corruption.

Kirchner, herself also currently faces multiple corruption allegations.The former president enjoys diplomatic immunity, however, as she is currently serving as a senator.

Boudou was accused of secretly trying to buy the money-printing house Ciccone Calcografica using shell companies and middlemen to gain control.

According to the court, Boudou used his influence on the central bank to help save the printing house from bankruptcy.

The deal would have given him and co-conspirators tax exemptions and lucrative government contracts.

Ciccone Calcografica was given contracts by the central bank to print the Argentine peso and campaign material for the electoral ticket Boudou shared with Kirchner.

The abuse of office to attempt corruption occurred in 2010 while Boudou was economy minister.

