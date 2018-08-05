 Argentina court sentences ex-VP Amando Boudou to prison for corruption | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 07.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Argentina court sentences ex-VP Amando Boudou to prison for corruption

Argentina's former Vice President Amado Boudou has been sentenced to prison for corruption. He is close to former President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner, who also faces multiple corruption allegations.

Former Argentinian Vice President Amado Boudou (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pani)

A court in Argentina on Tuesday sentenced former Vice President Amado Boudou to five years and 10 months in prison for corruption.

Boudou served as minister of the economy and then as vice president under former President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner between 2009 and 2015. Boudou is the highest-ranking official in the Kirchner administration to be convicted of corruption.

Kirchner, herself also currently faces multiple corruption allegations.The former president enjoys diplomatic immunity, however, as she is currently serving as a senator.

Read more: Argentina's Mauricio Macri targets nepotism in fight against corruption

Boudou was accused of secretly trying to buy the money-printing house Ciccone Calcografica using shell companies and middlemen to gain control.

According to the court, Boudou used his influence on the central bank to help save the printing house from bankruptcy. 

The deal would have given him and co-conspirators tax exemptions and lucrative government contracts.

Ciccone Calcografica was given contracts by the central bank to print the Argentine peso and campaign material for the electoral ticket Boudou shared with Kirchner.

The abuse of office to attempt corruption occurred in 2010 while Boudou was economy minister.

cw/js (AFP, AP, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Abortion bill galvanizes Argentina's youth to fight

Argentina's Senate faces a historic vote to legalize abortion. Its youth have been especially vocal about it, with many young women and girls especially defying Catholic values in Pope Francis's home country. (07.08.2018)  

Argentina agrees to $50 billion IMF loan

Inflation has hit 25 percent, the Argentine peso has lost about 20 percent of its value against the US dollar, and the federal budget is in deficit. The government hopes the IMF loan will get the country back on track. (08.06.2018)  

Argentina's Mauricio Macri targets nepotism in fight against corruption

Argentina's president plans to ban ministers from giving family members government jobs. Political scientist Claudia Zilla talks to DW about whether the move will curb corruption and what it means for the wider region. (01.02.2018)  

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, ex-president of Argentina, faces arrest warrant

A court in Argentina has issued an arrest warrant for former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner for allegedly covering up a bombing. A judge has requested her judicial immunity be lifted. (07.12.2017)  

Former Argentine President Kirchner indicted in corruption case

The former president of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, has been indicted for corruption linked with public works contracts. A judge also approved charges against a businessman and two former ministers. (27.12.2016)  

Related content

Argentinien Präsident Mauricio Macri

Argentina's Mauricio Macri targets nepotism in fight against corruption 01.02.2018

Argentina's president plans to ban ministers from giving family members government jobs. Political scientist Claudia Zilla talks to DW about whether the move will curb corruption and what it means for the wider region.

München - Siemens Hauptversammlung 2018

Ex-Siemens manager pleads guilty in US court to Argentine bribery scheme 16.03.2018

The case dates back to 2008 when Siemens agreed to resolve bribery investigations in the US and Germany that included a contract in Argentina. The manager admitted he had approved fake invoices to disguise bribes.

Peru Amerika-Gipfel in Lima

The Summit of the Americas warns Venezuela about upcoming election 15.04.2018

Latin American countries vowed to tackle corruption in a statement released at the Summit of the Americas. Regional leaders also warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that his snap election would lack credibility.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 