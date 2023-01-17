  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
Congolese soldiers at Goma airport
Congolese soldiers at Goma airport are being supported by Eastern European mercenaries Image: Alain Uaykani/Xinhua/IMAGO
ConflictsDemocratic Republic of Congo

Are white mercenaries fighting in the DRC conflict?

Simone Schlindwein
51 minutes ago

Western diplomats are deeply worried about the sudden appearance of Eastern European mercenaries in the volatile eastern Congo. Despite denials by Kinshasa, rumors abound that it hired the notorious Russian Wagner Group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MFO3

Located on an unpaved side street near the international airport of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),the Hotel Mbiza usually caters to businesspeople or government delegations from the capital, Kinshasa. But since around Christmas of 2022, white military personnel from Eastern Europe have fully booked the hotel.

"There are dozens, maybe even a hundred white men in uniform," a local journalist said. He asked for anonymity for security reasons. "They wear a variety of uniforms with no national flags, and pistols on belts," he said.

The journalist added that soldiers of the Congolese presidential guard closely guarded the hotel entrance. They told him foreigners had booked all the rooms for an extended period. "It is now the headquarters of the whites," explained a soldier at the entrance, who refused to say more.

Diplomatic circles have been speculating for weeks on the meaning of the presence of these armed, Eastern European men in Goma amid a new round of fighting in eastern DRC.The war erupted last spring after Tutsi rebels of the M23 (March 23 Movement) seized a vast swath of land along the border with neighboring Rwanda and Uganda.

Congo's army has been incurring heavy losses in the fighting. The presence of white armed men at the Mbiza Hotel sparked rumors that the government had hired the notorious Russian mercenary Wagner Group to help fight the rebels.

Malians waving a banner thanking the Wagner Group
Wagner Group mercenaries operate fairly publicly in MaliImage: Florent Vergnes/AFP

Wagner's growing presence in Africa

The Wagner Group is seen as Russia's "shadow army." It is stationed at the front lines in the Ukraine war and is accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity there. In Africa, Wagner mercenaries have been hired to help fight Islamist insurgents in Mali and rebels in the Central African Republic.

Rwandan social media accounts reportedly say that the Wagner mercenaries are now in Congo. Rwanda, which the United Nations accuses of supporting M23 rebels in Congo, is interested in casting Kinshasa's government in a bad light by spreading rumors of possible ties to the Wagner Group.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has consistently denied the presence of Wagner mercenaries on his country's territory. "I know it's fashionable now," he had said in a recent interview, adding: "No, we don't have to use mercenaries."

Women being trained to fight
Women are joining forces with the army to fight M23Image: Benjamin Kasembe/DW

However, in January, photos began circulating on Twitter showing the corpse of a white man in a camouflage uniform lying in the dirt. "This is what happens to the Russians of Wagner," someone commented underneath.

According to research by the German newspaper taz, the M23 leadership confirmed that the white man was killed in the village of Karenga on December 30. But the journalist who spoke to DW emphasized that most Congolese really can't tell if the men are Russian or from other Eastern European nations. Still, the Congolese in Goma refer to the mercenaries as "Russians," clearly linking them to the Wagner Group.

Congolese government denies hiring Wagner mercenaries

Congo's government recently explained why it does not need to hire Wagner's mercenaries. "If we get Sukhoi aircraft [Russian fighter planes], we need the technical personnel to maintain them. If we don't have that manpower, what do we do?" said Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya.

He said that the military should be trained with existing resources. He mentioned former members of the French Legion as an example.

In May, Defense Minister Kabanda watched a flight demonstration of Sukhoi jets at the Congolese Air Force airfield in Kinshasa. On the tarmac, there were Eastern European men in uniforms with the insignia of the private Bulgarian company "Agemira." Kabanda praised them for having repaired old combat helicopters in only 57 days.  

UN investigators confirmed that Agemira had stationed some 40 engineers and flight technicians at the airport in Goma to carry out repairs. Among them were Bulgarians, Georgians and Belarusians, who are familiar with Russian aircraft. In addition, Congo's air force employs Georgian pilots to fly fighter jets.

Romanian mercenaries from Potra's company now guard the Goma airport while Agemira technicians oversee aircraft maintenance. Congo's army wants to ensure that the strategically important tarmac, just a few dozen kilometers from the front line, will not fall into rebel hands, as it did during the last war in 2012. Back then, M23 fighters looted the army depots at the airport, including medium-range missiles from Russia.

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Spotlight on Romanian mercenary group

Another picture, posted online on January 2 by Fiston Mahamba, a journalist with the fact-checking portal Congo Check, provided more concrete clues, says taz's report. It shows a white, fairly old man with an AK-47 assault rifle standing between two soldiers on the road, presumably north of Goma. This is believed to be a photo of a seasoned mercenary from Romania named Horatiu Potra.

He was a member of the French Foreign Legion in the 1990s and was known to be very active in Africa in the following decades. He trained the bodyguards of then-President Ange-Felix Patasse in the Central African Republic and taught insurgents in Chad how to fight.

He also knows his way around Congo. In 2002, he contacted Congolese rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, who helped Patasse in the neighboring Central African Republic, according to the taz article. The publication asked several international Wagner experts and UN investigators, but no one could confirm ties between Potra and Wagner.

Potra, in turn, is the managing director of the Romanian mercenary group Asociatia RALF, based in Sibiu. Its website states that the company trains bodyguards for VIPs, protects "sensitive areas" such as mines, and trains special forces. The firm did not respond to email inquiries.

An employee of Congo's immigration authority stationed at the airport in Goma said that he stamped Romanian passports of the white military personnel on arrival.

Omage of hands, a weapon and ammunition
The Congolese army is in dire need of modern military equipmentImage: Benjamin Kasembe/DW

A need for Russian arms

Kinshasa has strengthened ties with Russia over the past year. As recently as August, Defense Minister Gilbert Kabanda was invited to a security conference in Moscow, where he praised Russia's support.

 Moscow, in turn, had promised to help to equip Congo's ailing army with new, modern military gear, especially tanks, helicopters and combat aircraft.

Until recently, the promise was not easy to fulfill because of the arms embargo that the UN Security Council imposed on Congo in 2003.

Under a new resolution adopted by the Security Council on December 20, countries are no longer required to inform the UN about arms sales or military support for the Congolese government. Two days later, the white mercenaries with Romanian passports started arriving in Goma.

Congo's army can use all the help it can get. Its air force consists mainly of old Russian planes. One of two much-needed transport helicopters crashed in action last year. The rest of the equipment, in constant use in the fight against M23, is in urgent need of maintenance. But Russia needs its weapons in the war against Ukraine. Supply by the world market has shrunk and has become very expensive.

This article was translated from German

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a US government plane

Blinken in Africa: Bringing back old allies

Blinken in Africa: Bringing back old allies

On his second trip to Africa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likely push South Africa towards a more critical stance on Russia and address clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
PoliticsAugust 4, 2022
Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo outside Goma in the North Kivu province.

DR Congo: M23 rebels in east agree to withdraw from fighting

DR Congo: M23 rebels in east agree to withdraw from fighting

The M23 rebel group has said in a statement that they are ready to withdraw from occupied areas in eastern Congo. However, this comes amid reports of renewed fighting and as the DRC accuses M23 of killing 272 civilians.
ConflictsDecember 7, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius to become Germany's new defense minister

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People hold sheets of blank paper in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022, in Hong Kong

China: Fears grow for detained anti-COVID protesters

China: Fears grow for detained anti-COVID protesters

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

A white person with long dark hair stands in a cannabis greenhouse, holding one cannabis leaf in front of each eye.

2023: The year ahead in German socio-cultural policies

2023: The year ahead in German socio-cultural policies

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) waving to the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

Politics24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage