Archaeologists discover 2 new skeletons at Pompeii

The city was covered in volcanic ash, preserving the bodies of many of its residents.
What do we know about the skeletons?
The pair are believed to be two males aged at least 55. They were found in recent excavations at the "Chaste Lover" block of buildings at the site, where frescoes and mule skeletons had been unearthed in the past.
The two men are believed to have been killed as an earthquake knocked down a wall. One of the skeletons had an arm raised.
The Pompeii archaeological park said that the man's "raised arm perhaps refers to the tragic image of a vain attempt to protect himself from falling masonry."
The two victims "probably died due to multiple traumas caused by the collapse of part of the building," the Pompeii archaeological park said in a statement.
Italian Culture Minister Genaro Sangiuliano said that the discovery shows "how much there is still to discover about the terrible eruption."