Naples - Under the Volcanic Threat

The Gulf of Naples is one of the most dangerous places in the world. Italy is home to some of the highest risk volcanoes on earth and experts agree that in this region in particular, an eruption could be imminent.

But it is impossible to predict when an eruption will take place, and exactly where it might happen. How can we protect the Gulf of Naples? How have people been living there for millennia, under constant threat of spectacularly destructive eruptions?

Image: ZED



Both a historical and a scientific investigation, this film uses cutting-edge science along with spectacular aerial footage as it follows an international team of experts. These experts peer into the depths of these volcanoes, trying to prevent a future tragedy.

Image: ZED

Together, the experts explore and model the complex geological process behind eruptions, in the hopes of predicting possible scenarios. It’s a race against time, in an attempt to protect millions of people living near these volcanoes.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 21.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC

WED 21.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC

WED 21.12.2022 – 18.15 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 24.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 25.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 22.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 25.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3