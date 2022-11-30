  1. Skip to content
Italien Golf von Neapel
Image: picture alliance/Zoonar
Nature and Environment
Italy

Naples - Under the Volcanic Threat

12 minutes ago

The Gulf of Naples is one of the most dangerous places in the world. Italy is home to some of the highest risk volcanoes on earth and experts agree that in this region in particular, an eruption could be imminent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPWC

But it is impossible to predict when an eruption will take place, and exactly where it might happen. How can we protect the Gulf of Naples? How have people been living there for millennia, under constant threat of spectacularly destructive eruptions?

Dokumentation
Image: ZED


Both a historical and a scientific investigation, this film uses cutting-edge science along with spectacular aerial footage as it follows an international team of experts. These experts peer into the depths of these volcanoes, trying to prevent a future tragedy.

Dokumentation
Image: ZED

Together, the experts explore and model the complex geological process behind eruptions, in the hopes of predicting possible scenarios. It’s a race against time, in an attempt to protect millions of people living near these volcanoes.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 21.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 21.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 21.12.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 22.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 24.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 22.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics6 hours ago
