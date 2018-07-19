Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages

For many people, there is no better place on sweltering summer days than to be somewhere by the water. A small bay on the sea, a clear blue lake, a burbling stream or even the public swimming pool is what people long for.

Read more: David Hockney's swimming pools: a Brit's artistic take on California

Artists, too, have been drawn by water in various shapes and forms over the centuries. Medieval paintings show bathers romping naked in a pool, other artist focus on lilies in ponds or bright blue suburban swimming pools.

Click though the above picture gallery to explore some famous water-related artworks.