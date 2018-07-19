 Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages | Arts | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages

From crashing waves and serene river scenes to sublime lilies in a pond, artists have long focused their masterworks on water's refreshing, purifying and revivifying essence.

  • painting of a bath scene with a pool and women (Gemeinfrei, Lucas Cranach d.Ä.)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Medieval fountain of youth

    Lucas Cranach the Elder painted this opulent 1546 bathing scene. It shows older ladies entering the water on the left and emerging on the right as young women to enjoy dance, music and fine food. In the Middle Ages, people believed in the healing effect of various bath additives, while some were said to also promote sensual pleasures following a bath.

  • Painting of a giant wave crashing over three tiny boats Gemeinfrei, Katsushika Hokusai)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Too tall to surf

    The Great Wave off Kanagawa, a woodblock print created around 1830 by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, has gained such fame that it even exists in the form of an emoji. Part of a series of landscapes the artist created later in life at around the age of 70, it is one of the world's most famous art designs.

  • Painting of young men by a river( Gemeinfrei, Georges Seurat)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Cooling off by the river

    In 1884, French post-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat depicted a group of young men bathing in the Seine on a hot summer day. The bridge in the Paris suburb of Asniere-sur-Seine is visible in the background. Seurat tries to capture the heat on the riverbank with hazy light, the almost white sky, the languid, silent figures as they looll about the water's edge.

  • Painting of young naked women by a river (Gemeinfrei, Paul Cézanne)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Naked in Provence

    Bathers were among the favorite motifs of French impressionist Paul Cezanne. Unlike the quiet men in Seurat's painting, Cezanne's 1874 portrait of bathing women shows ladies clearly having a good time in the sparkling blue river water; while the fact they're nude shows they are bathing among themselves. Back in the day, this nude bathing image did not have to content with Facebook censorship.

  • Painting of water lilies in lake (Gemeinfrei)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Classic water lilies

    Claude Monet was over the age of 50 and not doing well financially when he planted his garden in Giverny – which inspired the motif for his most famous series of paintings. From then on, he painted every corner of his garden, including water lilies in various formats. The above painting is dated 1915, and the unusually large water lily picture of 2 by 12 meters is on display in New York's MoMa.

  • Painting of wvaes in a swimming pool (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Cool blue

    David Hockney created a whole series of swimming pool paintings in the 1970s, usually of his own pool overlooking the Los Angeles hills. After the British artist's move to California, this patio and his house were the center of the artist's existence. For a long time he was loathe to leave his poolside paradise.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


  • painting of a bath scene with a pool and women (Gemeinfrei, Lucas Cranach d.Ä.)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Medieval fountain of youth

    Lucas Cranach the Elder painted this opulent 1546 bathing scene. It shows older ladies entering the water on the left and emerging on the right as young women to enjoy dance, music and fine food. In the Middle Ages, people believed in the healing effect of various bath additives, while some were said to also promote sensual pleasures following a bath.

  • Painting of a giant wave crashing over three tiny boats Gemeinfrei, Katsushika Hokusai)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Too tall to surf

    The Great Wave off Kanagawa, a woodblock print created around 1830 by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, has gained such fame that it even exists in the form of an emoji. Part of a series of landscapes the artist created later in life at around the age of 70, it is one of the world's most famous art designs.

  • Painting of young men by a river( Gemeinfrei, Georges Seurat)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Cooling off by the river

    In 1884, French post-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat depicted a group of young men bathing in the Seine on a hot summer day. The bridge in the Paris suburb of Asniere-sur-Seine is visible in the background. Seurat tries to capture the heat on the riverbank with hazy light, the almost white sky, the languid, silent figures as they looll about the water's edge.

  • Painting of young naked women by a river (Gemeinfrei, Paul Cézanne)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Naked in Provence

    Bathers were among the favorite motifs of French impressionist Paul Cezanne. Unlike the quiet men in Seurat's painting, Cezanne's 1874 portrait of bathing women shows ladies clearly having a good time in the sparkling blue river water; while the fact they're nude shows they are bathing among themselves. Back in the day, this nude bathing image did not have to content with Facebook censorship.

  • Painting of water lilies in lake (Gemeinfrei)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Classic water lilies

    Claude Monet was over the age of 50 and not doing well financially when he planted his garden in Giverny – which inspired the motif for his most famous series of paintings. From then on, he painted every corner of his garden, including water lilies in various formats. The above painting is dated 1915, and the unusually large water lily picture of 2 by 12 meters is on display in New York's MoMa.

  • Painting of wvaes in a swimming pool (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

    Cool blue

    David Hockney created a whole series of swimming pool paintings in the 1970s, usually of his own pool overlooking the Los Angeles hills. After the British artist's move to California, this patio and his house were the center of the artist's existence. For a long time he was loathe to leave his poolside paradise.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


For many people, there is no better place on sweltering summer days than to be somewhere by the water. A small bay on the sea, a clear blue lake, a burbling stream or even the public swimming pool is what people long for.

Read more: David Hockney's swimming pools: a Brit's artistic take on California

Artists, too, have been drawn by water in various shapes and forms over the centuries. Medieval paintings show bathers romping naked in a pool, other artist focus on lilies in ponds or bright blue suburban swimming pools.

Click though the above picture gallery to explore some famous water-related artworks.

DW recommends

Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers

Scientists have been looking for liquid water on Mars for decades. Now, Italian researchers claim they have found a whole underground lake near the south pole. The next question to answer – is there life in the water? (25.07.2018)  

David Hockney's swimming pools: a Brit's artistic take on California

California was his muse and helped make him famous. Swimming pool artist David Hockney has since returned to his native UK, where the Tate Britain is presenting a "best of" exhibition spanning six decades of his works. (09.02.2017)  

Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

Water is a fascinating subject for artists. How best to capture waves, ripples and reflections, how to paint eddying, swirling, translucent water? A refreshing art tour across the centuries. (26.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe's largest underwater museum  

Related content

Bildergalerie Sommer und Kunst

Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries 26.07.2018

Water is a fascinating subject for artists. How best to capture waves, ripples and reflections, how to paint eddying, swirling, translucent water? A refreshing art tour across the centuries.

Christo vor seiner Skulptur The London Mastaba

Christo presents The Mastaba, his new large-scale art object in London 18.06.2018

Composed of over 7,000 oil barrels, the sculpture by the revered artist floats on the Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park through September 23. It accompanies a retrospective of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work.

Symbolbild Feuerwehr Berlin Notarzt

Social media challenge puts four German men in hospital 19.02.2018

Four coworkers were injured when they built a swimming pool in their company's flatbed truck. The "Grill-Pool-Challenge" is meant to encourage comraderie and social engagement.

Film

Ryan Gosling (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films. 

Books

Finnland Ankunft Liu Xia, Witwe des chinesischen Dissidenten Liu Xiaobo (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/J. Nukari)

Chinese dissident Liu Xia's arrival in Germany: 'A gift to the German government'

Under house arrest for eight years, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo was unexpectedly allowed to leave China Tuesday. DW's Sabine Peschel spoke with Tienchi Martin-Liao of the Chinese PEN Organization. 

Arts.21

Russland Pianist Daniil Trifonov (picture-alliance/AP Images/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

A new Chopin (2)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

painting of a swimming pool (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

Water in art: creative refreshment across the centuries

Water is a fascinating subject for artists. How best to capture waves, ripples and reflections, how to paint eddying, swirling, translucent water? A refreshing art tour across the centuries. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  