Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages

From crashing waves and serene river scenes to sublime lilies in a pond, artists have long focused their masterworks on water's refreshing, purifying and revivifying essence.
For many people, there is no better place on sweltering summer days than to be somewhere by the water. A small bay on the sea, a clear blue lake, a burbling stream or even the public swimming pool is what people long for.
Read more: David Hockney's swimming pools: a Brit's artistic take on California
Artists, too, have been drawn by water in various shapes and forms over the centuries. Medieval paintings show bathers romping naked in a pool, other artist focus on lilies in ponds or bright blue suburban swimming pools.
Click though the above picture gallery to explore some famous water-related artworks.
Scientists have been looking for liquid water on Mars for decades. Now, Italian researchers claim they have found a whole underground lake near the south pole. The next question to answer – is there life in the water? (25.07.2018)
California was his muse and helped make him famous. Swimming pool artist David Hockney has since returned to his native UK, where the Tate Britain is presenting a "best of" exhibition spanning six decades of his works. (09.02.2017)