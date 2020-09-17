David Hockney, born 1937 in Bradford, England, is a British painter. He is regarded an crucial representative of the Pop art movement of the 1960s, and is one of the most outstanding British artists of the 20th century.

David Hockney studied at the Royal College of Art in London, featuring in the "Young Contemporaries" exhibition, which famously marked the beginning of British Pop art. In 1964, Hockney moved to Los Angeles, later to Paris. Today, he splits his time between London and California. Hockney started out with a series of paintings of swimming pools in vibrant colors, which catapulted him into fame. Later he also explored the nature of gay love in his portraiture, unlike his friend and contemporary Andy Warhol. Hockney also gained acclaim as a stage designer, photographer, and printmaker.