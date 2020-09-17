Visit the new DW website

David Hockney

David Hockney, born 1937 in Bradford, England, is a British painter. He is regarded an crucial representative of the Pop art movement of the 1960s, and is one of the most outstanding British artists of the 20th century.

David Hockney studied at the Royal College of Art in London, featuring in the "Young Contemporaries" exhibition, which famously marked the beginning of British Pop art. In 1964, Hockney moved to Los Angeles, later to Paris. Today, he splits his time between London and California. Hockney started out with a series of paintings of swimming pools in vibrant colors, which catapulted him into fame. Later he also explored the nature of gay love in his portraiture, unlike his friend and contemporary Andy Warhol. Hockney also gained acclaim as a stage designer, photographer, and printmaker.

Gerhard Richter's windows for Germany's oldest monastery revealed 17.09.2020

It is German artist Gerhard Richter's latest, and perhaps the last, major work: the windows for Tholey Abbey. Here's a look at other famous artists' window designs.
David Hockney painting sells for $90 million, setting auction record 16.11.2018

A painting by British artist David Hockney easily broke the record for a work by a living artist sold at auction. Selling for over $90 million, Hockney's painting easily eclipsed the previous record set by Jeff Koons.
Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages 26.07.2018

From crashing waves and serene river scenes to sublime lilies in a pond, artists have long focused their masterworks on water's refreshing, purifying and revivifying essence.

The Art of David Hockney 01.03.2017

Painting, photography, video: Tate Britain reveals the great versatility of David Hockney’s art. As he approaches his 80th birthday, the English artist and designer is still trying out new techniques and media.

David Hockney's swimming pools: a Brit's artistic take on California 09.02.2017

California was his muse and helped make him famous. Swimming pool artist David Hockney has since returned to his native UK, where the Tate Britain is presenting a "best of" exhibition spanning six decades of his works.

Euromaxx - Highlights of the Week 24.10.2016 24.10.2016

A British special effects artist created a Batman suit that secured him a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records. Painter David Hockney at the Frankfurt Book Fair. And: 300 years of Chianti wine.
David Hockney’s ‘A Bigger Book‘ 21.10.2016

Influential British artist David Hockney takes a look back at his career with a monograph entitled ‘A Bigger Book‘. The tome, featuring works from the last 60 years, was presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair.  
Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 21.10.2016 21.10.2016

David Hockney presents his new monograph ‘A Bigger Book‘ at the Frankfurt Book Fair, a German vintner who plays music to his wine. And: A photographer who captures Berlin places before they disappear. 
Diving in Deep 15.08.2016

For centuries, the pool has played a prominent role in art. Whether depicted as the Fountain of Youth or the backdrop to erotic and even criminal scenes, it has provided artists with a fluid canvas.
November 2012: DW's Culture Calendar 31.10.2012

A smartphone sketchpad, a research expedition through 200 years of art history, first-class films, a movie-premier milestone and a whole lot of jazz should keep culture buffs warm in November.