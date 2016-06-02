Eduardo dos Santos: Angola's 'eternal president' dies

Jose Eduardo dos Santos was known as a quiet autocrat. He was one of Africa's longest-serving heads of state and fundamentally impacted Angola's history.

He passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was undergoing treatment after a long illness.

When dos Santos was born on August 28, 1942, Angola was still a Portuguese colony.

By the age of 16, he joined Angola's liberation movement MPLA. After the MPLA took up the armed fight against the colonizers in 1961, dos Santos went into exile.

Later, he studied in the former Soviet Union (USSR) and became an oil engineer. Finally, in 1970, dos Santos returned to his home country of Angola.

Once Angola became independent in 1975, dos Santos took up the position of Foreign Minister in the newly formed government.

The MPLA converted into a political party. Along with fellow politicians, dos Santos established a one-party government inspired by the Soviet system.

It didn't take long until a civil war broke out with the conflicting UNITA movement. Whereas the USSR backed the MPLA, South Africa and the United States supported UNITA.

This did not harm dos Santos' career, however. First, he became minister of planning, then acting head of state.

Then, in 1979, he finally reached his goal when Agostinho Neto died, dos Santos became both President of Angola and MPLA's party leader.

The MPLA has governed Angola since independence in 1975

Peace as a political project

In the meantime, Angola's civil war continued. It was only after rebel leader Jonas Savimbi was killed during combat in 2002 that the country had a chance to come to rest.

Dos Santos also mediated conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

"Eduardo dos Santos was an exceptional leader," party colleague Joao Pinto said of him. "Only few African politicians followed his example. Most of them came to power through a coup d'etat or clung to their power without carrying out any significant reforms. But dos Santos was different."

But critics oppose this view. Instead, they argue that dos Santos clung to power like others.

In 2001, he declared for the first time that he wouldn't run for president in the next elections. Yet, in the election seven years later, he still offered himself as a candidate.

Angola's parliament adopted a new constitution in 2010. It stipulates that the chairman of the strongest party becomes the new president by default.

In the 2012 parliamentary elections, the ruling MPLA party secured a majority of the votes – again. Dos Santos stayed on as the president. Election observers criticize that the opposition never stood a fair chance during this election.

It was only in the 2017 elections that dos Santos did not seek reelection.

On September 26, 2017, dos Sandos' successor, Joao Lourenco, was inaugurated. However, dos Santos kept his position as party leader even after his resignation.

He kept controlling the parliament, the courts, and the government using the money and power he had accumulated over the years. He intimidated the media and the opposition.

Angola's opposition criticized dos Santos for the widespread prevalence of nepotism.

"In Angola, we have a dictatorship masked as a democracy," political activist Pedrowski Teca told DW. "When you want to be successful in your academic or professional career, you have little choice but to become a party member."

Angolan President Joao Lourenco went after the dos Santos family alleged corrupt wealth

Rich Angola, poor Angolans

Regarding political and economic decisions, dos Santos also had a firm hold on the reins. Since the 1990s, he moved Angola away from Marxism and put the market economy in its place. As a result, Angola became the third-largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa until Kenya overtook it in 2020.

Nonetheless, Angola remains the second-largest producer of crude oil and the third-largest producer of diamonds in the continent.

In 2014, Africa World Magazine declared him "man of the year" for his services to the economic development of his country.

Angola also became popular with investors, with China its favorite trading partner as it is the primary purchaser of Angolan crude oil. In addition, Beijing gave credits worth billions of dollars for critical infrastructural projects.

Unlike Western nations, China does not voice criticism regarding human rights issues and the lack of transparency in government spending.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Malnutrition despite oil wealth Angola is rich in oil, but in the south of the country many people live in abject poverty. Since 2011, a severe drought has led to poor crop harvests and many Angolans have faced food shortages. The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) estimates that a quarter of the population have suffered from hunger over the past two years.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Livelihoods at risk. FAO says malnutrition caused by the drought is most prevalent in the southern provinces of Angola. There are no crops for the farmers to harvest and the future of their livestock looks bleak. The governor of Cunene, the worst affected province, António Didalelwa, estimates that 30 cattle die every day on average. The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, also regards the situation as critical.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Legacy of the civil war The civil war was intense in the south of Angola. This was one of the bloodiest proxy wars between the two Cold War foes, the United States and the Soviet Union - and their respective allies - ever fought on African soil. The ruins of battle-scarred tanks can still be seen in many places.The battle of Cuito Cuanavale (November 1987 - March 1988) is one of the fiercest ever fought in Africa.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Wounds that have yet to heal During the civil war, the pro-Western liberation movement UNITA maintained their stronghold in neighboring South-West Africa (now Namibia) and received military support from South Africa. Many villages in the region were destroyed. In the city of Quibala, southern Angola, ruins are still visible more than ten years after the end of the war. Some of the ruins are inhabited.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Sowing seeds of hope "Bread for the World," an aid organization run by Germany's Protestant church, chose Angola the focus for its Advent charity work in 2013. Donations will be passed on to one of their partner organizations, ACM-KS, which is the Angolan branch of Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA). The money will help fund agriculture in Pambangala in the province of Kwanza-Sul.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Crop rotation to boost yield Ernesto Cassinda (left) from the Christian relief organization ACM KS advises a farmer on new farming methods in a field in Pambangala, southern Angola.ACM KS is promoting crop rotation. Together with traditional food crops like cassava and corn, vegetables can increase yields and generate more income.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Extra income In addition to helping farmers acquire new techniques, new sources of income are also being developed. With the proceeds from the sale of surplus crops, small scale famer Delfina Bento was able to open a small bakery. With her modest stove, she now bakes bread which sells at the market.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Schools without benches Adult education in Pambangala: Students have to bring their own plastic chairs. But schools are poorly equipped in many parts of the country, not only in the province of Kwanza Sul. However, Angola’s elite are very wealthy. Assets of the presidential daughter Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, are estimated by the U.S. Forbes magazine to be more than $1 billion (740 million euros)

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Investment in luxurious sports stadium Even though many schools and health centers lack basic facilities, the government has invested over ten million euros (($13 million) in the "Welvitschia Mirabilis” a sports stadium for the 2013 Roller Hockey World Championships in the southern town of Namibe. Meanwhile two million Angolans are suffering from hunger, according to the Catholic charity Caritas Angola.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Better roads provide market access Although the ruins of tanks are still visible in some places, much has improved since the end of civil war in 2002, especially the highways. This road access allows farmers to sell their produce outside the region. During colonial era, southern Angola was regarded as a bread basket and one of Africa’s largest coffee producers.

Southern Angola: Poverty in a land of plenty Hopes for a future untroubled by the past Porridge made from maize flour and cassava is called "Funje" in Angola and is widely used in the Angolan cuisine. These children are sifting the flour. With the 2013 fundraising campaign for ACM KS in southern Angola, “Bread for the World,” hopes that south Angolans will always have enough to eat in the future and be able to leave the shadows of war behind them. Author: Johannes Beck/im



Large profit shares from the crude oil business ended up in dos Santos's pockets or those of his benefactors. According to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Angola ranks 136 out of 180 nations.

The government in Luanda has repeatedly faced accusations of embezzlement. At one time, $31 billion (€30 billion) went missing from Angola's national oil company Sonangol.

But dos Santos dismissed the accusations during the 2013 State of the Union address. "Western organizations purposefully spread this image of rich, corrupt Africans to intimidate those people who wish nothing but to have access to their own countries' wealth."

He accused American, English, French, and Portuguese oil companies of taking away billions from Angola yearly. "Why can private companies earn in such dimensions but not us Angolans?" dos Santos asked.

The reality is that most Angolans do not profit from crude oil money. More than half of Angolans live below the poverty line. Mass unemployment is rampant. Nearly 87% of people living in urban areas reside in slums.

Moreover, about a third of the population depends on foreign food aid. "We were doing better under Portuguese colonial rule than under the MPLA's," Julio Baiao, a veteran who used to fight the MPLA with the Portuguese army, told DW.

Once Angola became independent, he joined the UNITA opposition movement. "At least all Angolans had food during the colonial rule. The suffering that MPLA brings over our people is bigger than any suffering we faced during the colonial rule."

Isabel dos Santos is considered one of Africa's wealthiest women

The dos Santos dynasty

The suffering does not apply to dos Santos' family, though. Eduardo dos Santos started taking over many companies during the civil war. When the Angolan parliament later prohibited the president from holding company shares, dos Santos transferred them to his daughter Isabel dos Santos. According to the US magazine Forbes, Isabel is Africa's first billionaire. Out of the ten richest Africans, she is the only woman. Isabel had stakes in several banks, a soccer club, and Angola's national oil company as part of her empire.

Isabel's father operated the country like a family business, putting his children in many key positions.

But this changed when dos Santos' successor, Lourenco, took power.

His first official act after taking office was dismissing Isabel dos Santos who her father had put in charge of the national oil company Sonangol.

The Angolan prosecutor's office investigated the business relations between Isabel dos Santos' various private businesses and the state. As a result, several contracts were canceled. In 2020, the Angolan government brought criminal charges of fraud and money laundering against the billionaire.

Her brother Jose Filomeno dos Santos was sentenced to five years in prison in 2020. President Lourenco dismissed him as chairman of Angola's sovereign wealth fund, valued at $5 billion. By then, the ex-president's family had lost most of its credibility.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu