 An overnight, climate-friendly train trip to Croatia | DW Travel | DW | 05.09.2022

Travel

An overnight, climate-friendly train trip to Croatia

Traveling by night train is becoming increasingly popular, and new connections are added every year. DW reporter Lisa Stüve put it to the test and took the night train from Munich to Zagreb.

Bunk beds in a sleeper carriage on a night train

Rather than battling the chaos at airports, a night train offers the option of settling down for the night and waking up at your destination

At Munich's Ostbahnhof station, I am greeted by the smell of Leberkäse meatloaf and other Bavarian cuisine. Much to my delight, the night train to Zagreb is already waiting at platform 12, ready to depart. The conductor of the Croatian railroad company HZPP directs me to my sleeping carriage, speaking a mixture of German, Croatian and English. A short time later, the train jolts into motion in a southeasterly direction.

As I stand with other passengers in the aisle sipping a beer, conversations quickly develop about previous night train trips and the destinations we are heading to. On a plane this would be a rare experience. At most there might be a brief exchange with the person sitting next to me. 

DW reporter Lisa Stüve standing on a platform in front of a overnight train.

The adventure can begin: DW reporter Lisa Stüve in front of the overnight train to Zagreb

On the night train, the journey is part of the travel experience

Time and again, conversations during the journey reveal that it is this different way of traveling that makes the night train so special. Thirty-seven-year-old Sarah, from Belgium, whom I meet on the journey, tells me that she loves that the night train takes its time to get to the destination and that she can really feel the distance of the trip.

Sarah is not alone in her appreciation of slow travel. Night trains are not currently a mass phenomenon, and there is still a lack of attractive routes and offers, both nationally and internationally, but the idea of boarding a train in the evening and getting off the next day rested and stress-free is experiencing a renaissance and gaining more and more fans. Matthias Gastel, rail policy spokesman for Germany's Green Party, envisions a Europe-wide night train network that would make inner-European flights largely superfluous.

"Since most of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, night trains on the Munich-Zagreb route have been fully booked, especially on summer weekends," says Ivana Cubelic of corporate communications at Croatian railroad company HZPP. People have a desire to catch up on travel after two years of being locked-down, according to the German Travel Association. But it's not just the desire to travel that is driving demand for night train travel, it's also increasing environmental awareness. 

Sleeper wagon with bunk beds with lots of luggage on a night train.

When it's crowded, the night journey can become uncomfortable

I encounter a family from Berlin who are on their way to Albania. Parents Bianca and Thomas tell me that there had been heated discussions at the breakfast table about the pros and cons of travel in times of climate change. Their daughter is part of the Friday's for Future movement, started by environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, and insisted on train travel. In the end, they came to a compromise: go to their destination by train and bus, return by plane.

Ismail from Amsterdam, who has been on the road since 8 a.m., explains his decision to take the night train as follows: "In my circle of friends, awareness of the climate crisis we are currently experiencing is quite pronounced. Some are stricter and don't fly at all. If I want to travel with them, I have to follow that."

Growing rail network

My plan is to board in Munich in the evening and get off in Zagreb in the morning. From there, I will continue by bus to the Croatian Adriatic coast. The distance from Munich to Zagreb is just under 550 kilometers (342 miles). A one-way ticket from Munich to Zagreb cost €80 ($80). For the sake of simplicity, I booked the ticket directly through the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). Wido and Johannes, my fellow travelers from Weimar, complain that you have to be very skilled to book a ticket. They say many get so frustrated with the complicated booking system, that they give up and use the car. But that may soon change.

The European night train network is to be expanded and extended in the coming years, and the compatibility of international bookings is also to be improved. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is joining in, albeit in cooperation with European partner companies and without its own wagons. Thirteen more major European cities are to be accessible by night train in the coming years. The Berlin-Brussels and Berlin-Paris routes are set to begin in December 2023. 

Zagreb station with platforms and trains stopped at the platforms.

Night trains are becoming increasingly popular, which is why the railroads are continuing to expand their route network

A climate-friendly alternative

On the night train to Zagreb, passengers agree that demand will continue to rise. Alex from Bonn, who is traveling to Slovenia with friends for a hiking vacation, says that Deutsche Bahn needs to do its homework, advertise the service better and promote night trains as a viable alternative to flying.

Ecologically, the advantages of taking the train are clear. If the route from Munich to Zagreb is covered by rail, this produces around 20 kilograms of CO2 per passenger. By plane, the figure is 130 kilograms, according to the online calculator EcoPassenger. But as we all know, people do not only choose means of transport for ecological reasons. Despite all the climate debates, air travel between major European cities is often cheaper than traveling by overnight train. After all, air travel is subsidized, with kerosene tax and and VAT scrapped on cross-border flights.

A cup of coffee in a paper cup and a croissant in a bag on a train table.

Not exactly luxurious, but good for waking up: my breakfast on the night train to Zagreb

The journey is part of the adventure

It's not just the carbon footprint that's much lower on train journeys. Night trains also afford greater comfort and a nicer travel experience than flights. 

On the way to Zagreb I am lucky, with a six-person compartment all to myself. Two weeks later, I will discover that the sleeping experience is somewhat less romantic and comfortable when the carriage is fully occupied. For those who are light sleepers, the night train adventure can quickly turn into an all-nighter, leaving you feeling rather groggy the next day.

While looking out the window early in the morning en route to Zagreb, I see picturesque meadows framed by imposing mountains. Breakfast is basic, consisting of a croissant and a jet-black coffee. It takes the last of the tiredness out of my limbs. We arrive in Zagreb shortly before 9 a.m. 

The author walking along a dirt path towards the sea.

My destination: the Croatian Adriatic coast. The journey was an adventure in itself.

As I walk from the main train station to the nearby bus station, the city seems deserted on this Sunday morning. The last leg of my journey takes me by bus to the coastal town of Zadar. After another three hours, I am rewarded for the almost 17-hour journey — with a plunge in the clear waters of the Croatian Adriatic.

This article was originally written in German.

  • A train passes though a verdant valley

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Flam Line, Norway

    This 20-kilometer (12-mile) route in southern Norway connects Flam with Myrdal mountain railway station, situated 867 meters (2,844 feet) above sea level. Touted to be the country's most beautiful train ride, this journey takes you past an impressive waterfall and through a gorgeous valley. A return ticket will set you back about €60 ($62).

  • The Jacobite steam train crosses a viaduct

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Jacobite Steam Train, Scotland

    Ever fancied riding the Hogwart's Express? Then head to Scotland and board the Jacobite Steam Train, which served as inspiration for the Harry Potter saga. Running only in summer, the train service links Fort William with Mallaig. On the way, you'll pass Loch Morar, the deepest freshwater body in the British Isles, and Glenfinnan Viaduct (pictured). A return ticket costs some €60.

  • A black narrow gauge trains heads up to Brocken mountain

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Harz Narrow Gauge Railway, Germany

    Three narrow gauge trains service a 140-kilometer rail network in Germany's Harz mountain range. Most famous among them is the Brocken Railway, named after the region's highest peak. It shuttles tourists up to the summit several times a day. A return ticket costs €51. The ride is especially magical in the winter snow.

  • A yellow train passes over Sejourne viaduct

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Train jaune de Cerdagne, France

    Known as "the canary" due to its bright yellow color, this train connects Villefranche-de-Conflent with Latour-de-Carol in the French Pyrenees. It makes the 63-kilometer journey in three hours, passing through breathtaking mountain countrysides, across Sejourne viaduct (pictured) and the Gisclard suspension bridge. The price of a one-way ticket is €22.50.

  • A train passes a bridge over a river, vinyards are visible in the background

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Linha do Douro, Portugal

    This popular railway line links the Portuguese city of Porto with Pocinho in the Douro Valley. The 150-kilometer route runs roughly three hours, and takes travelers through one of the world's oldest wine-growing regions. In fact, this where the world-famous port wine originates, so be sure to sample some along the way. A single ticket can be bought for about €14.

  • A small train crosses a viaduct, below one can see roads and forest

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway, Switzerland and Italy

    This 52-kilometer route links two countries, by connecting Locarno in Switzerland with the Italian city of Domodossola. The two-hour rides take you over countless bridges and viaducts, affording stunning views of waterfalls, streams and mountain-scapes. If you have time, treat yourself to a hike along the way. A second-class return ticket will set you back €25.

  • A small coastal town is seen along the Italian Riviera

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Cinque Terre Express, Italy

    This short, 12-kilometer line runs from the small town of Levanto to La Spezia, passing along the Italian Riviera, through vineyards and olive groves. Trains run every 15 minutes in summer, and every 30 minutes in winter, when fewer tourists visit the region. A single journey costs €5 in the summer months and half that in winter.

  • Wiesberg Castle, with a viaduct in the foreground

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Arlberg Railway, Austria

    This rail line in western Austria connects Bludenz and Innsbruck, spanning a distance of more than 130 kilometers. Along the way, you will pass the Arlberg massif, Trisanna bridge and nearby Wiesberg Castle (pictured). The spectacular ride will set you back €10.

  • Lake Bled, with snow-capped mountains visible in the background

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Bohinj Railway, Slovenia

    The Slovenian section of the Bohinj Railway runs through the Julian Alps, from Jesenice to Nova Gorica on the Italian border, taking two hours to complete. The 90-kilometer route takes you through almost 30 tunnels, and past incredible Lake Bled (pictured). A one-way ticket can be bought for €7.

  • Rugged mountains, with a viaduct in the foreground

    Europe's most scenic train lines

    Belgrade–Bar Railway, Serbia and Montenegro

    Another favorite with train-lovers worldwide, this line links the Serbian capital Belgrade with Bar in neighboring Montenegro. The entire route spans 476 kilometers and takes about 11 hours to complete. It, too, passes numerous viaducts that provide fantastic views of the surrounding mountain landscape. A one-way ticket costs about €20.

    Author: Sophie Dissemond


High speed rail to displace flights amid airport chaos?

Cancellations, short staffing and lost baggage currently make flying a nightmare. In Europe, trains are set to become a faster, more reliable and climate-friendly alternative.  

Europe searches for ways to ease summer travel chaos

Cancellations and long lines at airports: This isn't what air travelers had planned for as they set off on their long-awaited trips postponed by the pandemic. Now, governments are stepping in to minimize their misery.  

Summer holiday chaos as German tourism, hospitality sector plagued by staff shortages

Flight cancellations and long queues at Germany's understaffed airports, a lack of waiters and hotel workers: Germany's hospitality sector is looking increasingly desperate, as the European summer holiday season begins.  

All aboard the night train  

Ein Nachtzug steht am Bahnhof Bruxelles-Midi im Rahmen der Premierenfahrt des ÖBB-Nightjet von Wien nach Brüssel. Mehrere EU-Abgeordnete hatten die neue Verbindung zu deren Start am Sonntag genutzt. Die Nachtzüge fahren künftig immer sonntags und mittwochs von Wien und Innsbruck nach Brüssel. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Rail giants team up to revive Europe's long-dormant sleeper trains 08.12.2020

German, Austrian, French and Swiss rail operators are partnering up to provide a network of cross-border sleeper trains linking 13 major European cities. It's something of a revival for a dying service.

Titelbild: Der Nightjet der Österreichischen Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) ist insgesamt 19 Strecken in Europa unterwegs. Copyright: Christina Küfner Datum: 07.06.2021 Bild 1: Yolotzin Cruz Cedillo ist in den vergangenen zwei Wochen vier Mal mit dem Nachtzug gependelt. Copyright: Christina Küfner Datum: 07.06.2021 Bild 2 oder - als Alternative - Bild 2A: Blick in die Zukunft - so sollen die neuen Nachtzüge aussehen, die die ÖBB ab 2022 in Betrieb nehmen. Copyright: ÖBB Bild 3: TBD Bild 4: Ivana Viscovic hat für ihre erste Fahrt mit dem Nachtzug einen Platz im Sitzwagen gebucht. Copyright: Christina Küfner Datum 07.06.2021

Night trains make a comeback across Europe 14.06.2021

More and more people want to respect the climate when traveling. Now, European overnight trains are making an unexpected comeback as a more sustainable long-distance option.

Eine selbstgebaute, leuchtende Darstellung des Coronavirus hängt über einer Einkaufsstraße vor dem Turm des Schweriner Doms. Ein in der fast menschenleeren Straße ansässiger Fischhändler hat den Lampion nach dem Vorbild des Virus gebaut und aufgehängt. Die Bundeskanzlerin und die Ministerpräsidenten der Bundesländer beraten über eine Verlängerung des Lockdown zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie.

Opinion: COVID-19 challenges German efficiency cliche 13.03.2021

Germany runs like clockwork — that was long the widely accepted cliche. Then came the coronavirus, and everything started crumbling. Zoran Arbutina says the wake-up call was long overdue.