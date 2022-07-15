High speed rail to displace fights amid airport chaos?

I recently spent nearly two days trying to fly around one hour from Amsterdam to Berlin. After several cancelled flights and many hours queuing, I made it home with my family via Paris, burning double the amount of CO2 along the way. Our baggage arrived 10 days later.

The moral of the story: We should have just taken the train.

In the six hours we initially spent queuing at the help desk after the first cancellation, we could have travelled to the German capital by rail.

We would have been dropped at a station a few stops from home and might have got some rest in a carriage that is way more comfortable than a thrombosis-inducing economy flight cabin.

Best of all, we would have saved a lot of carbon emissions, doing our little bit to put a brake on the runaway emissions in the transport sector.

A typical rail journey between European cities emits up to 90% less CO2 than an equivalent flight. Meanwhile, the aviation industry has the fastest-growing greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, rising 29% between 2009 and 2019, according to Greenpeace.

Despite the airline business' post-pandemic crisis, it's expected to burn up over a quarter of the global carbon budget for keeping global heating at 1.5°C by 2050. With the industry planning to return to pre-COVID capacity by 2024, air traffic is set to double worldwide by 2037.

It's time for trains that emit a tiny 0.4% of EU transport emissions — planes produce more than 10 times as much CO2 — to provide a better alternative.

Right now, however, rail has a long way to go, with Greenpeace noting that under 7% of passenger transport in the EU is happening by train.

A single, seamless Europe-wide train network will need to negotiate some steep hurdles

Banning short-haul flights

As part of the European Green Deal, there is a push to make high-speed trains the dominant form of transport between select European cities.

After rail passenger numbers dropped in the wake of the pandemic, the EU used 2021, the European Year of Rail, to announce plans to double high-speed rail routes across the continent by 2030 and create a seamless single connecting network.

At the same time, the French government bailed out Air France on the proviso it bans domestic flights on routes where the train journey is less that 2.5 hours. It already makes sense to travel Paris to Lyon, for example, on a high-speed TGV train — from the city center, the train is 40 minutes quicker than a plane and often cheaper.

Meanwhile, 70% of Germans want to ban short-haul flights and instead the train, according to a2021 survey. The German Green Party also called to outlaw shorter flights in the lead-up to last year's federal election, and promised to make rail cheaper than a budget flight.

The EU is also revitalizing cross-border night trains that were scaled back due to competition from budget airlines.

But the challenge remains to create a more robust and integrated cross-border rail network that currently has a strong domestic focus.

The future of high-speed rail: China's new bullet train was unveiled in 2021 and has an unrivaled top speed of 600 km/h

Smoothing cross-border bottlenecks

The 150 busiest flight routes in the EU could be predominantly serviced by train, according to a 2021 report by Italian think tank OBC Transeuropa and commissioned by Greenpeace.

Looking at flights under 1500 km, the study shows that 34% of these high-traffic routes can be made by train in under six hours. This means that 81 million annual air passengers in Europe could instead travel by train in a time comparable to even the shortest flight — when travel to the airport and waiting time is included.

But for Lorenzo Ferrari, a researcher at OBC Transeuropa and co-author of the report, "a lot of bottlenecks" in terms of cross-border travel are limiting rail's ability to out-compete flying. This includes the fact that few airports have a direct train to other cities.

Nonetheless, Ferrari believes that "simple improvements" can be made in terms of time-tabling coordination across borders, or adding extra services to limit connection waiting times. Down the track, national rail gauges need to be harmonized with neighboring tracks.

Yet domestic train companies are often protective of their own market and coordinate little with their cross-border cousins, notes Jo Dardenne, aviation director at Brussels-based NGO, Transport & Environment (T&E). "The EU rail market is very nationalistic," she said.

A T&E report from 2020 found that train and planes journeys were comparable in time when comparing 72 routes between EU cities of up to 700 kilometers, and nearly a quarter were faster on high-speed rail. But there is currently little potential to expand high-speed rail across multiple borders — or beyond 1050 kilometers.

A train between Vienna, Austria and Bucharest in Romania runs at a very slow average speed of 55 kilometers per hour, or around 20 hours, according to Lorenzo Ferrari. Ageing infrastructure and poor timetable scheduling are part of the problem. A morning train trip from Milan to Vienna, for example, requires four changes.

Meanwhile, cities like Porto or Dublin have very few direct, long-distance connections to other major metropolises, as opposed to central European cities like Vienna and Berlin which offer multiple intercity routes.

There has been some progress on the issue of inter-EU train bookings, which is often impossible using domestic ticketing services like Germany's Deutsche Bahn.

While so-called Interrail tickets can be booked across borders, they are generally not suitable for single trips. In response, the European Parliament created legislation in 2021 to introduce an EU-wide rail booking system since "through-tickets allow seamless journeys for passengers."

Taxing jet fuel and planning for the long haul

Also limiting expansion of rail capacity on flight routes is cost, with Ferrari calling for the expansion of budget train carriers akin to Ryan Air or Easyjet.

While low-cost services like Flix have broken into the rail market, further expansion will demand a level playing field. Budget airlines have grown on the back of public subsidies such as sales tax and jet fuel tax exemptions, and government bailouts.

Change is coming, however. As part of the the EU's Fit for 55 carbon reduction plan, jet fuel will no longer be tax exempt, though critics point out that flights leaving EU airspace will not be affected.

Partners in the federal ruling coalition, the Green Party and the Social Democratic Party, also want to tax cheap flights out of existence.

With around two-thirds of European aviation emissions linked to long haul flights, another vital decarbonizing option is to replace jet fuel with cleaner efuel alternatives, notes Jo Dardenne of T&E.

"Addressing pollution from short haul flights is a no brainer, but it only addresses a small part of aviation's emissions," she said.

But if trains can't currently compete with long-haul flights, expanded train travel has benefits beyond cutting CO2 pollution.

While campaigners continue to pursue a short-haul flight ban where trains can make the trip in six hours on climate grounds, Lorenzo Ferarri says "trains also have an important social function."

Unlike aviation, rail interconnects isolated towns and regions and helps "keep Europe together," he said.

Edited by: Sarah Steffen