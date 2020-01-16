 Amazon′s Jeff Bezos faces protest in India over negative Washington Post coverage | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Amazon's Jeff Bezos faces protest in India over negative Washington Post coverage

Although Bezos promised $1 billion worth of investment during his visit to India, the Amazon CEO and newspaper owner was criticized by Indian government officials over negative coverage of PM Modi's policies.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Washington

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday concluded a three-day visit to India during which he faced criticism from members and supporters of the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over negative coverage from the Washington Post.

The US daily, which Bezos owns, has criticized some of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major decisions since his re-election in May, including the government ending the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region, and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP has drawn international criticism for the CAA, which provides a fast-track to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim, "persecuted religious minorities" from the neighboring Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.  After the act was passed by Parliament in December, violent protests broke out in cities across India.

In a recent editorial, the Washington Post called the CAA "discriminatory."

"The Washington Post editorial policy is highly biased and agenda driven," Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP's foreign affairs department, told Reuters news agency Friday.

  • The Indian government suspended internet services and tightened security on Friday in several areas including the Northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The government is expecting another wave of violent protests against the controversial new Citizenship law, which was enacted on December 11.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Shutdown in parts of India

    The Indian government suspended internet services and tightened security on Friday in several parts of the country, including the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The government is expecting another wave of violent protests against the controversial new Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted on December 11.

  • The new law gives Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Christian and Parsi immigrants from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan a path toward fast-track citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and that the award of citizenship based on religion violates India's secular constitution.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Defending India's secular constitution

    The new law gives Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Christian and Parsi immigrants from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan a path toward fast-track citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and that the award of citizenship based on religion violates India's secular constitution.

  • The Indian government is also preparing plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC), in what it says is an attempt to identify and expel undocumented illegal immigrants. If a nationwide NRC is implemented, critics fear that residents unable to prove citizenship would be turned stateless. A similar exercise in Assam state has already excluded nearly 2 million residents from the list.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Fears of citizenship registration

    The Indian government is also preparing plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC), in what it says is an attempt to identify and expel undocumented illegal immigrants. If a nationwide NRC is implemented, critics fear that residents unable to prove citizenship would be turned stateless. A similar exercise in Assam state has already excluded nearly 2 million residents from the list.

  • Several liberal-minded intellectuals such as the well-known writer Arundhati Roy have sharply criticized the new law and the government's plan to create a nationwide citizenship registration. Conservative politicians such as Subramanian Swamy, a former minister of commerce, has called for Roy to be arrested and charged with sedition.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Outcry of intellectuals

    Several liberal-minded intellectuals such as the well-known writer Arundhati Roy have sharply criticized the new law and the government's plan to create a nationwide citizenship registration. Conservative politicians such as Subramanian Swamy, a former minister of commerce, has called for Roy to be arrested and charged with sedition.

  • Students from several universities across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the new measures. Several student organizations are at the forefront of the protests. They are making use of social media to wage a parallel battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Students against the new law

    Students from several universities across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the new measures. Several student organizations are at the forefront of the protests. They are making use of social media to wage a parallel battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.

  • Indian authorities have deployed thousands of riot police to control the protests. At least 25 people have so far died in two weeks of at times violent demonstrations. India's army chief has also criticized the role of students in the protests.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Police cracking down on protesters

    Indian authorities have deployed thousands of riot police to control the protests. At least 25 people have so far died in two weeks of at times violent demonstrations. India's army chief has also criticized the role of students in the protests.

  • Prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has remained adamant throughout the protests. They say that people are misguided and don't understand the real meaning of the law. The BJP blames the opposition Congress Party for creating confusion and igniting fear.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Hindu nationalists adamant

    Prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has remained adamant throughout the protests. They say that people are misguided and don't understand the real meaning of the law. The BJP blames the opposition Congress Party for creating confusion and igniting fear.

  • The Rashitrya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a right-wing, Hindu-nationalist paramilitary volunteer organization. Members of the group, which is the parent organization of the BJP, were seen parading on the outskirts of Hyderabad in support of the new law.

    India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

    Supporters of new citizenship act

    The Rashitrya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a right-wing, Hindu-nationalist paramilitary volunteer organization. Members of the group, which is the parent organization of the BJP, were seen parading on the outskirts of Hyderabad in support of the new law.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen


Bezos' visit was also met with protests by Indian street traders who rallied outside of an Amazon event in New Delhi, chanting: "Jeff Bezos - Go Back!"

Read moreOpinion: India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional

Amazon's business ambitions in India have also brought out concerns of traditional Indian street traders who accuse the e-commerce giant of driving them out of business.

"They are the second version of the East India Company. They just want to wipe out the competition and later on dictate their own terms," Praveen Khandelwal of the Confederation of All India Traders told DW.

Since the BJP got its start, India's shopkeepers have represented a core constituency.

Amazon's plans in India

During his visit, the US tycoon announced Amazon's plans to create a million new jobs in India and pledged investments of $1 billion over the next five years. 

"We will use Amazon's global footprint to enable $10 billion (€ 9 billion) in exports of Indian products to the rest of the world by 2025. Our investments in India will create an additional 1 million jobs across the country by 2025," Bezos said in a letter posted on Amazon's India website.

Read moreStrike by millions of Indian workers over Modi privatization plans

However, Bezos' announcement was overshadowed by the remarks of India's trade minister, Piyush Goyal, who said Amazon is not doing India any favors by announcing the new investments and said the company was entering the Indian market to help it finance losses.

"They may have put in a billion dollars but then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year then they have to finance that billion dollars," Goyal said on Thursday at an event in New Delhi.

"If they are bringing in money to finance losses … it certainly raises questions as to where the loss came from," Goyal said, adding that Amazon could be engaged in "predatory pricing or some unfair trade practices" to help it absorb losses.

Earlier this week, India's antitrust body launched investigation into Amazon and Flipkart, its main rival in India, over allegations of deep price discounts and whether the firms discriminate against small vendors.

Watch video 01:37

Indian traders protest Bezos visit

DW recommends

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer newspaper of blackmail

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has accused the National Enquirer of blackmail, saying the tabloid threatened to publish intimate photos of him. The paper's publisher has said it will "thoroughly investigate" the claims. (08.02.2019)  

India bans citizenship bill protests — as it happened

As protests against a controversial bill broke out across India, officials in parts of the country have banned people from meeting up in groups. But sporadic demonstrations continued. (19.12.2019)  

Opinion: India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional

India's move to exclude Muslims from seeking a fast track to citizenship is blatantly discriminatory. It will not be long before the fundamental pluralistic character of India is altered, says DW's Debarati Guha. (12.12.2019)  

Opinion: India's government is playing with fire

India's ruling party has delivered on its promise to revoke the special autonomous status for Jammu and Kashmir. It is a risky move, but there is a clear rationale behind it, says DW's Rodion Ebbighausen. (05.08.2019)  

Strike by millions of Indian workers over Modi privatization plans

Millions of Indians have gone on strike, paralyzing travel, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, especially plans to privatize state-run firms, including Bharat Petroleum. Data shows India's economy slowing. (08.01.2020)  

Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir

The official restructuring of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir comes into effect on October 31. The region’s special status had been a thorn in the side of Hindu nationalists for a long time. (31.10.2019)  

India's new citizenship law ignites religious tensions

Dozens of people have been killed as a result of protests against India's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Critics say the law is aimed at marginalizing Muslims and goes against India's secular constitution. (27.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indian traders protest Bezos visit  

Related content

Indian traders protest Bezos visit 16.01.2020

A visit by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to India has seen him announce US$1 billion of investment in the country. However, there have been protests by traditional Indian street traders who say they're being driven out of business by online retailers.

DW-Chefredakteurin Ines Pohl im Exklusivinterview mit Imran Khan

Exclusive: Pakistani PM Imran Khan says escalation of Iran conflict would be 'disastrous' 16.01.2020

In an exclusive interview with DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about the Iran crisis and the international community's "lukewarm" response to the Kashmir dispute.

The coin fishers of Ganges 14.01.2020

Millions of Hindu pilgrims visit the Indian city of Haridwar to make wishes for a better afterlife. They offer gold, silver, coins and other valuable items to the River Ganges. At only eight-years-old, Golu is a coin fisher. Risking his life on a daily basis, Golu, like hundreds of other impoverished children, comes to the River in search of precious coins to make ends meet.

Advertisement