Amazon deforestation rises for the first time in 15 months

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose in July for the first time in 15 months, breaking its streak of falling destruction under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, government data showed.

This comes amid a strike by environmental workers.

Roughly 666 square kilometers (257 square miles) of jungle area was cleared in July, which is 33% higher than the 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) cleared in July of 2023, preliminary data announced by the Environment Ministry and Science Ministry showed.

That said, deforestation fell by nearly 46% in the last 12 months when compared to the same period before. Some 4,300 square kilometers — larger than the size of Cape Verde — were lost.

President Lula da Silva has pledged to put an end to deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

In the Amazon, which covers nearly 40% of South America, deforestation is usually linked to agricultural expansion and illegal mining. This drastically increased under Lula de Silva's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The uptick in July 2024 is partially because July 2023 saw a drastic decrease in illegal activities in the rainforest. Other reasons include a drought in the Amazon, municipal elections being held this year and the environmental workers' strike, which began in June, according to Brazilian Vice Minister for Environment Joao Capobianco.

What do we know about the strike?

The environmental workers' strike has drastically curtailed the enforcement of laws, said Wallace Lopes of the environmental workers union Ascema.

"The strike has definitely impacted the increase in the (deforestation) data," said Lopes. He added that the effect was clearly visible in the lower number of fines issued by Ibama for deforestation and other crimes in the period.

Workers are currently demanding better wages and working conditions from both the main federal environmental enforcement agency, Ibama, and the Icmbio parks service.

mk/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)