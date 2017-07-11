Alexei Navalny shows signs of improvement, still in induced coma

The Berlin hospital where Russian activist Alexei Navalny is being treated for a suspected poisoning said Friday that he was still in an induced coma but his condition is improving.

The Charite university hospital said in a statement that "there has been some improvement" in Navalny's symptoms.

Life not in danger at present

"While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life," the statement continued. "However, due to the severity of the patient's poisoning, it remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects."

Navalny, who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia last week. He was taken to a hospital in the city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He was subsequently transferred to the the Charite hospital in Berlin at the request of his family.

Doctors in the German capital found indications of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body. Cholinesterase inhibitors are typically found in medication, pesticides and chemical nerve agents. The chemicals prevent the breakdown of acetycholine — an organic chemical that transmits signals between nerve cells.

Read more: Was Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok?

Merkel not ruling out collective European response

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not rejected the possibility of a collective European response to the suspected poisoning of Navalny.

Read more: Was Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok?

"We will try that, once we have more clarity on the circumstances," Merkel told reporters.

Watch video 02:28 Share German-Russian relations cool Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hUpK Increased friction between Germany and Russia

Russian investigation

Russian police announced on Thursday that they have launched a preliminary examination into Navalny's illness, after the Kremlin rejected German doctors' findings that he was likely poisoned.

Transport police in Siberia said they have started a "pre-investigation check" into what led to Navalny's hospitalization in the city of Omsk, to establish "all the circumstances" and decide whether or not to open a criminal investigation.

Read more: Opinion — Germany unlikely to pressure Russia on reported poisoning

jsi/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)