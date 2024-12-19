  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a woman (Alexandra Bidian) with brown eyes and wavy brown hair
Alexandra BidianImage: Chloe Desnoyers

Alexandra Bidian

Journalist, writer, reporter

Alexandra Bidian grew up in Germany and Romania and knows both cultures inside out. She has been fascinated by journalism, politics and different cultures since her youth.

Alexandra has traveled to northern Iraq, New Zealand, Canada, Switzerland — and repeatedly to Romania — for documentaries for a variety of broadcasters and programs such as Weltspiegel Doku, Arte Tracks and Deutsche Welle. She focuses in particular on social and societal issues and eastern Europe. She shoots most of her films herself.

Alexandra was born in the western German city of Wiesbaden. She was a trainee at the German public broadcaster NDR and has been working as a journalist and making documentaries for a variety of broadcasters for many years. Before starting her traineeship at NDR, she studied television journalism in Hanover and Communication Science, Audiovisual Publishing and Ethnology in Mainz and Genoa.

She currently divides her time between Sibiu in Romania and Hamburg in Germany.

Black and white photo of protesters marching and waving flags in Timisoara, during the Romanian Revolution in 1989

Romania marks 35 years since the 1989 revolution

Thirty-five years have passed since the Romanian revolution. What happened in 1989 and how is the uprising viewed today?
PoliticsDecember 19, 202403:38 min
