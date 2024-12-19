Alexandra Bidian

Alexandra has traveled to northern Iraq, New Zealand, Canada, Switzerland — and repeatedly to Romania — for documentaries for a variety of broadcasters and programs such as Weltspiegel Doku, Arte Tracks and Deutsche Welle. She focuses in particular on social and societal issues and eastern Europe. She shoots most of her films herself.

Alexandra was born in the western German city of Wiesbaden. She was a trainee at the German public broadcaster NDR and has been working as a journalist and making documentaries for a variety of broadcasters for many years. Before starting her traineeship at NDR, she studied television journalism in Hanover and Communication Science, Audiovisual Publishing and Ethnology in Mainz and Genoa.

She currently divides her time between Sibiu in Romania and Hamburg in Germany.