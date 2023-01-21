  1. Skip to content
Alexander Andreev

Editor at Deutsche Welle since 1991 and head of DW's Bulgarian Service from 2008 to 2022

Alexander Andreev has been writing for DW since 1990 and writes regular commentaries on current political and societal developments in Bulgaria and Europe. He was head of DW's Bulgarian Service from 2008 to 2022.

Alexander is also a literary translator and has authored/co-authored five books in Bulgarian. He publishes material in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere. In 2008, he was awarded the Robert Schuman Prize for journalism by the European Commission in Bulgaria.

Of his work at Deutsche Welle, Alexander has this to say: "It is an incredible opportunity and a truly enriching experience for any journalist to work side by side with colleagues from 70 different countries speaking 32 different languages: it opens up professional horizons to the whole world. At DW, I work with a fantastic Bulgarian team and enjoy a feeling of maximum freedom and independence." 

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in April 2022

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

Bulgaria supplied Ukraine with weapons through NATO deliveries, according to a new report.
PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
