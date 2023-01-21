Alexander Andreev

Alexander is also a literary translator and has authored/co-authored five books in Bulgarian. He publishes material in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere. In 2008, he was awarded the Robert Schuman Prize for journalism by the European Commission in Bulgaria.

Of his work at Deutsche Welle, Alexander has this to say: "It is an incredible opportunity and a truly enriching experience for any journalist to work side by side with colleagues from 70 different countries speaking 32 different languages: it opens up professional horizons to the whole world. At DW, I work with a fantastic Bulgarian team and enjoy a feeling of maximum freedom and independence."