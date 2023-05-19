Al-Qaida frees Australian doctor after seven years

Without giving details of his release, Wong said that the Australian government and the Elliott family have worked tirelessly toward Elliott's release.
"We wish to express our thanks to God and all who have continued to pray for us," Elliott's family said in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
"At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr. Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength. We thank you for your understanding and sympathy," his family said.
The Elliotts' kidnapping by al-Qaida
Elliott and his wife, Jocelyn, were kidnapped by the Islamic extremists in 2016. They were picked up from northern Burkina Faso, close to the border with Mali, where the couple had been running their 120-bed medical clinic for 40 years.
Jocelyn was released after three weeks in captivity. She was released in neighboring Niger with the efforts of the then Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou. To secure Jocelyn's release, he worked with Burkina Faso's intelligence services, his office had said at the time.
Back then, al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb had said it would release the woman unconditionally because of public pressure and the rulings from leaders not to involve women in war.
They were abducted the same day al-Qaida militants raided a restaurant and hotel in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, killing 30 people.