 Al-Jazeera suspends two journalists over ′Holocaust denying′ video | News | DW | 20.05.2019

News

Al-Jazeera suspends two journalists over 'Holocaust denying' video

The Qatari broadcaster has come under fire for a controversial video about the Holocaust. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it represented "the worst kind of pernicious evil."

A man walks in front of the al-Jazeera logo

Qatari broadcaster al-Jazeera on Sunday announced its decision to suspend two of its journalists "over violations of its editorial guidelines" for an Arabic-language video about the Holocaust.

"Al-Jazeera completely disowns the offensive content in question," said Yaser Bishr, executive director of the broadcaster's digital division. "Al-Jazeera would not tolerate such material on any of the Network's platforms."

The video was flagged by social media users, who noticed that the broadcaster's English and Arabic videos about the Holocaust offered different views. The videos were produced by AJ+, the broadcaster's social media-driven channel.

Read more: Europe is 'forgetting the past,' says Moscow chief rabbi

'Shocked'

The Arabic-language video suggested that the Jewish community was able to "put a special spotlight" on the suffering of Jews because of its alleged access to "financial resources (and) media institutions," reported Agence-France Press.

"That video was reprehensible and violates every ethical and journalistic standard I believe," said Dena Takruri, senior presenter on AJ+. "I'm honestly shocked and condemned it wholeheartedly. At AJ+ English, we have long honored and upheld the stories of Holocaust survivors and believe in facts that are undebatable."

The English-language video showed an interview with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor who supports asylum seekers in the US.

Read more: Half of all Europeans see anti-Semitism as a 'problem in our country'

'Pernicious evil'

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon condemned the video in a tweet, saying it represented "the worst kind of pernicious evil."

"That's how al-Jazeera brainwashes young people in the Arab world and perpetuates hatred of Israel and the Jews," Nahshon said on Saturday.

He later said it was "good" that the Qatari broadcaster deleted the video content, adding that "this Holocaust denying video should not have been produced at all."

Read more: In Germany, anti-Semitic and xenophobic crimes rose in 2018

Watch video 03:54

Rising anti-Semitism recalls 'horrific past'

Related content

Deutschland - Bombenfund

World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation 15.05.2019

A thousand-pound US bomb dropped during World War II has been discovered in Hamburg. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a densely-populated residential area of the city, affecting around 6,000 people.

Polen Demonstration Nationalisten in Warschau

Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets 11.05.2019

Polish nationalists say that Poland should not be required to pay compensation for assets stolen from Jews during World War II. A recent US law is intended to assist Holocaust survivors in recovering stolen property.

Polen Warschau Nationalisten marschieren zur US-Botschaft

Poland cancels Israeli visit amid Holocaust restitution row 13.05.2019

Poland has called off a visit by Israeli officials, claiming they were seeking to force talks on the restitution of Jewish property seized during World War II.

