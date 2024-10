Ajdin was born and raised in the city of Livno in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He completed a Masters in Journalism at the University of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and has been working as a journalist since 1999.

Ajdin has written several documentaries and exhibited his photos in Sarajevo, Banja Luka and Pula (in Croatia). He has won the EU award for investigative journalism, the Srdjan Aleksic Journalist Award and the Fra Ma Fu Regional Award for Humanity in Journalism.