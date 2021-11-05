Sarajevo is the capital and largest city of Bosnia-Herzegovina. It lies on the Miljacka River, surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, in the heart of the Balkans.

Sarajevo came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. It was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, it hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. It later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War. Its population today is around 640,000. This page collates all of DW's content on Sarajevo.