Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sarajevo is the capital and largest city of Bosnia-Herzegovina. It lies on the Miljacka River, surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, in the heart of the Balkans.
Sarajevo came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. It was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, it hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. It later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War. Its population today is around 640,000. This page collates all of DW's content on Sarajevo.
Bosnia is an increasingly popular placemay for people from countries around the Gulf of Arabia – not just for holidays, but investment as well. A recent investigation shows that companies connected to Gulf investors have bought around 15 million square meters of land around the capital, Sarajevo. Guy De Launey reports.
In the aftermath of the Notre Dame fire, we hear about the extent of the devastation and take a look at the challenges ahead — A new museum in Sarajevo honors a local war hero — How Slovakia 'accidentally' banned foreign national anthems — The campaign to stamp out widespread sexual harassment in the European Parliament — And Russians' increasing dissatisfaction with life amid price hikes.
Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, this month celebrated the anniversary of its liberation at the end of World War II. To mark the event, the city opened a new museum dedicated to a film about a local hero: a partisan fighter called Walter. The 1972 movie "Walter Defends Sarajevo" became a cult classic — not just in Yugoslavia, but also in China. The museum hopes that'll attract an international crowd.