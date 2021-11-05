Visit the new DW website

Sarajevo

Sarajevo is the capital and largest city of Bosnia-Herzegovina. It lies on the Miljacka River, surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, in the heart of the Balkans.

Sarajevo came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. It was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, it hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. It later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War. Its population today is around 640,000. This page collates all of DW's content on Sarajevo.

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - NOVEMBER 05: Residents are being evacuated after heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Sarajevo, submerging roads and houses on November 05, 2021. SamÄ±r JordamovÄ±c / Anadolu Agency

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in Bosnia 05.11.2021

Severe flash flooding caused by heavy rains following unseasonably warm weather has hit much of Bosnia. Power was knocked out in the capital, and a key oxygen facility for COVID-19 patients had to be evacuated.
Video-Interview von Adelheid Feilcke mit dem OHR-Chef Christian Schmidt Via Saša Bojić

New envoy in Bosnia-Herzegovina: 'I’m banking on the young generation' 31.07.2021

German politician Christian Schmidt is set to take office as the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He wants to bring the country closer to the EU and stop the brain drain of young people.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 16: People stage a demonstration to protest against restrictions imposed against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany on May 16, 2020. Security measures are taken by police in a protests that many demonstrators wearing various costumes took part in it. Abdulhamid Hosbas / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Protesters rally against coronavirus measures across Europe 16.05.2020

A new wave of protests gripped Germany as thousands rallied against coronavirus restrictions. At a separate event in Warsaw, police used tear gas to break up the crowd, while 19 people were arrested in London.

People, some wearing protective face masks against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and another holding a portrait of Communist leader Josip Broz Tito, as they gather in Sarajevo's city center to protest against a religious mass taking place in memory of Croatia's pro-Nazi collaborators and civilians killed by communist partisans after World War II on May 16, 2020. - Sarajevans protested against the religious mass, held on May 16, in the city cathedral for Croatia's pro-Nazi collaborators and civilians killed by communist partisans after World War II. The mass provoked outrage from most political parties and non-governmental organisations as well as the Serbian Orthodox Church and Jewish leaders. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP)

Mass for Nazi-allied 'victims' sparks protest in Sarajevo 16.05.2020

Antifascist protesters marched in Sarajevo as the local Catholic cardinal served a mass for "Bleiburg victims" executed by Yugoslav partisans at the end of World War II. Most of those killed were pro-Nazi militants.
April 2019, Sarajevo, Hauptstadt von Bosnien und Herzegowina

Opinion: Catholic cardinal to rally fascists in Sarajevo 15.05.2020

A cardinal intends to commemorate fascists executed in 1945 after being sent back to Yugoslavia from Austria. The EU and Catholic Church must take a stand, the German politician Christian Schwarz-Schilling writes.
A picture shows the Sarajevo City hall, illuminated with a message of support for Zagreb, hit earlier by an earthquake and fighting the coronavirus, late on March 22, 2020, after Bosnia declared a nationwide state of disaster to curb the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). - A 5,3-magnitude earthquake tore down chunks of buildings in Zagreb and left a teenager in critical condition, as authorities warned residents not to gather together and further spread the coronavirus. Bosnia declared a nationwide state of disaster over the coronavirus on March 17, allowing the army to set up quarantine camps as health authorities fear a possible explosion of new cases. As off March 21, movement of children and youth under 18 is forbidden throughout the day as well as for those older than 65. The newest measure, taking efect on March 22, is absolute curfew from 6pm to 5am. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus in the Balkans: Can disasters defeat hatred? 26.03.2020

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the cities of Belgrade and Sarajevo are expressing strong and visible support for Croatia. For the first time in 30 years solidarity and care are overshadowing hatred in the Western Balkans.
August 2017 Regierungsgebäude in Sarajevo. Sarajevo ist die Hauptstadt und Regierungssitz Bosnien-Herzegowinas und der Föderation Bosnien und Herzegowina (FBiH) und liegt in Südeuropa. (c) Mehmed Smajic /DW Bosnisch

Inside Europe: Bosnia Arab Investment 27.02.2020

Bosnia is an increasingly popular placemay for people from countries around the Gulf of Arabia – not just for holidays, but investment as well. A recent investigation shows that companies connected to Gulf investors have bought around 15 million square meters of land around the capital, Sarajevo. Guy De Launey reports.
STOCKHOLM 20191206 Nobelpristagaren i litteratur Peter Handke under en presskonferens i Börshuset i Gamla stan i Stockholm. Foto: Anders Wiklund / TT / kod 10040

Kosovo declares Peter Handke 'persona non grata' 11.12.2019

Nobel Prize laureate Peter Handke is not welcome in Kosovo due to "the support he gave to Milosevic and his genocidal policies," Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli said. Handke has also been banned from Sarajevo.
St. Sava church is seen in smog during air pollution in Belgrade, Serbia, October 23, 2019. Picture taken October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Winter air pollution brings 'choking season' to Balkans 04.11.2019

With the onset of winter, many Balkan cities, such as Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb, become enveloped in a thick cloud of smog. But instead of tackling the problem, politicians are playing it down.
Participant blows a whistle during the country's first ever LGBT pride parade in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Sarajevo is the last capital city in the Balkans to hold a pride parade after neighboring countries moved to improve LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) |

Sarajevo hosts landmark gay pride parade 08.09.2019

The capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina has held its first ever gay pride event amid heavy security. The event was dubbed "Ima Izac!," which roughly translates as "Coming out."
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 08: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and his wife Emine Erdogan (R) greet ahead of their departure to Sarajevo at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on July 08, 2019. Ahmet Bolat / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkish president Erdogan's bodyguards clash with Bosnian police 08.07.2019

Bosnian authorities say Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail has scuffled with border police at Sarajevo's airport. The guards escorting the Turkish leader reportedly refused to hand over their guns.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 18.04.2019 18.04.2019

In the aftermath of the Notre Dame fire, we hear about the extent of the devastation and take a look at the challenges ahead — A new museum in Sarajevo honors a local war hero — How Slovakia 'accidentally' banned foreign national anthems — The campaign to stamp out widespread sexual harassment in the European Parliament — And Russians' increasing dissatisfaction with life amid price hikes.
(190406) -- SARAJEVO, April 6, 2019 () -- People visit a museum on the movie Valter (Walter) Defends Sarajevo in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), April 6, 2019. A museum based on the movie Valter (Walter) Defends Sarajevo was opened on Saturday here in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing back memories of 1970s when the movie was wildly popular, as well as values of anti-fascism and unity of the former Yugoslavia. (/Nedim Grabovica) |

Inside Europe: Sarajevo museum honors cult film hero 'Walter' 18.04.2019

Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, this month celebrated the anniversary of its liberation at the end of World War II. To mark the event, the city opened a new museum dedicated to a film about a local hero: a partisan fighter called Walter. The 1972 movie "Walter Defends Sarajevo" became a cult classic — not just in Yugoslavia, but also in China. The museum hopes that'll attract an international crowd.

Titel: Naser Oric Schlagworte: Bosnien, Srebrenica Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: H.Muminovic/Klix.ba Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Oktober 2017 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Sarajevo Naser Oriæ war von 1992 bis 1995 militärischer Kommandeur der Armija Republike Bosne i Hercegovine in der ostbosnischen Stadt Srebrenica. 2006 wurde er vom Internationalen Strafgerichtshof für das ehemalige Jugoslawien (ICTY) wegen Kriegsverbrechen an serbischen Zivilisten zwischen Ende 1992 und Anfang 1993 angeklagt und zu zwei Jahren Haft verurteilt. Am 31. Juli 2006 gab die UN-Chefanklägerin Carla del Ponte bekannt, dass sie gegen diese Entscheidung Beschwerde einlegen werde, denn das Urteil sei zu milde. Am 3. Juli 2008 wurde er hingegen von der Berufungskammer freigesprochen.

'Defender of Srebrenica' Naser Oric acquitted of war crimes 30.11.2018

A Sarajevo court has cleared Bosniak commander Naser Oric of war crimes near the town of Srebrenica in the years preceding the Serb massacre. Before the war, Oric worked as a bodyguard for Serbia's Slobodan Milosevic.
30/07/2018 +++ NGOs in Bosnien-Herzegovina leiden unter Geldmangel. Sarajevo. very year, IN Fondacjia is organizing summer camps for the kids in their Nest centres.

Bosnia's cash-strapped civil society on the brink 28.11.2018

Since the end of the war, NGOs in Bosnia-Herzegovina have flourished. However, they depend on financial aid from abroad. As this flow of money wanes, initiatives crumble. Alicia Prager reports from Bosnia-Herzegovina.
A graveyard with many recent tombs from the war with white tombstones. Evening light. Town of Mostar. Federation Bosne i Hercegovine. Bosnia Herzegovina, Europe. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxKarlssonx/xDanitaxDelimont EU44 PKA0047 a Graveyard With MANY Recent Tombs from The was With White tombstones evening Light Town of Mostar Federation BOSNE I HERCEGOVINE Bosnia Herzegovina Europe PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xPerxKarlssonx xDanitaxDelimont EU44 PKA0047

Is Bosnia going backwards, into war? 11.10.2018

Outgoing Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency, Mladen Ivanic, tells DW in an exclusive interview he is no longer optimistic his country will avoid a new outbreak of sectarian fighting.

