Jewish organization builds bridges in Bosnia

A young Jewish Bosnian woman in Sarajevo explains how playing an active role in the community can be the bridge between personal faith and society as a whole.

La Benevolencija is a cultural, educational and humanitarian organization run by the Jewish community in Sarajevo and the oldest of its kind in Bosnia-Herzegovina. La Benevolencija means "benevolence" in English. Founded in the late nineteenth century, it provided vital relief during the Siege of Sarajevo, in the form of medicine and food for people from all backgrounds and communities.

Tea Abinun is vice president of the organization's youth program. She spoke to DW about the role La Benevolencija has played in her life.