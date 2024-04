Abdulah began working with DW in 2022 as a participant in the "Balkan Booster" youth project, which has since been renamed "Youth Newsroom." As part of this program, he works with DW correspondents from the Western Balkans to create regional content.

So, why did he decide to work for Deutsche Welle? "I value the opportunity to work on news and stories that are not just relevant, but also provide context for a broader target group perspective," he says.