1984 Winter Olympics: When all eyes were on Sarajevo

SportsBosonia and Herzegovina1984 Winter Olympics: When all eyes were on SarajevoAbdulah Hodzic02/08/2024February 8, 2024It's 40 years since the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo. While many of the structures built for the Games were destroyed in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s, the city's residents have happy memories of the event itself.