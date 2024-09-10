  1. Skip to content
Bosnia: Locals recall the terrifying night of the floods

Ajdin Kamber
October 9, 2024

Late last week, Bosnia-Herzegovina was hit by torrential rain that caused deadly floods and landslides. As the flood waters subside, the cleanup has begun, and locals are surveying the damage.

Severe rainfall late last week and at the weekend caused flash floods and landslides in central Bosnia-Herzegovina. An estimated 20 people lost their lives and many are still missing.

The village of Buturovic Polje was one of the worst hit areas in the country. People and houses were swept away by the torrents.Teams from neighboring countries have come to join the rescue effort.

DW spoke to several locals about the terrifying night when the waters came rushing down the hillside into their village, changing their lives forever.
 

