Air defense systems for Ukraine

Germany and other NATO members weigh what air defense systems they can provide to Kyiv to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missile attacks.
Germany has delivered the first of four high-tech air-defense missile systems to Ukraine. The IRIS-T is designed to protect cities and armies from air attacks.