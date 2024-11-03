Aid ship waits to set sail from Cyprus to Gaza

ConflictsCyprusAid ship waits to set sail from Cyprus to GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsCyprusRosie Birchard03/11/2024March 11, 2024The aid ship Open Arms will be the first vessel to use a new maritime corridor set up to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza. Cypriot authorities say all permits have been granted and once scheduling issues have been resolved, the ship will depart. https://p.dw.com/p/4dPEjAdvertisement