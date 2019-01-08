 African Union calls on Congo to hold off election result announcement | News | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

African Union calls on Congo to hold off election result announcement

The African Union says "serious doubts" remain over Democratic Republic of Congo's election results. The AU isn't alone in expressing qualms about the outcome of the presidential election.

People counting ballots in Congo (Reuters/B. Ratner)

The African Union (AU) on Thursday called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to suspend the release of the final results of its disputed presidential election due to its doubts over the provisional results.

The AU's call came after a meeting of the bloc's leaders in Addis Ababa, where AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said "serious doubts" remained after Felix Tshisekedi was declared the presidential election winner.

"The heads of state and government attending the meeting concluded that there were serious doubts on the conformity of the provisional results as proclaimed by the National Independent Electoral Commission with the verdict of the ballot boxes," the AU said in a statement.

Read more: Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect?

The final vote tally had been scheduled to be released by the Election Commission once the Constitutional Court has ruled on challenges to the provisional results on Friday.

Felix Tshisekedi (Reuters/O. Acland)

Nominal winner Felix Tshisekedi

"Even if the situation on the ground has been fortunately calm so far, it obviously remains a cause for concern," said Faki.

In an initial statement on January 10, Faki urged all parties in Congo "to act in a way that consolidates democracy and preserves peace in the country."

Rival Congolese opposition candidate Martin Fayulu lodged an appeal with the Election Commission last Friday, claiming that the results it announced were a "fabrication." 

Watch video 02:16
Now live
02:16 mins.

Congo: Martin Fayulu does not give up

Preventing 'meddling'

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who currently heads the 55-nation AU in plenum, said Thursday's meeting was aimed at preventing "people outside of our continent from meddling …trying to find solutions for us."

Last Sunday, the chairman of the South Africa Development Community (SADC), Zambian President Edgar Lungu suggested a "recount" was needed in DRC – on top of a SADC appeal that a national unity government be formed.

Respect 'internal finalization'

On Thursday, the SADC appeared to backtrack, wary that a recount would heighten tensions, and instead urged the international community to respect "the ongoing internal legal and political processes for the finalization of the electoral process."

SADC made no further mention of Sunday's appeal issued by Zambia's Lungu for a power-sharing Congolese government.

Fayulu has, however, said he is not confident of winning before the nine-judge court, which he considers friendly to outgoing President Joseph Kabila.

An influential voice is Congo's Catholic church last Friday said the result announced by the election commission was inconsistent with its own tallies compiled by 40,000 monitors.

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC presidential race

law,ipj/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

AU chairperson Moussa Faki: 'Only dialogue can promote democracy'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, was adamant that the international community must stand by Africa in the fight against terrorism and poverty. (19.02.2018)  

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo presidency, says commission

Felix Tshisekedi has won Congo's presidential election, the election commission has announced. Tensions were high ahead of the delayed results from the long-anticipated vote to replace President Joseph Kabila. (10.01.2019)  

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect?

The wildcard opposition candidate has seemingly prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove. (10.01.2019)  

DR Congo: Ruling coalition wins legislative majority

The ruling coalition of outgoing DRC President Joseph Kabila has retained its majority in the national assembly. The result reduces the chances of dramatic reforms under president-elect Felix Tshisekedi. (12.01.2019)  

Post-election DR Congo urged by SADC to 'negotiate' unity government

Unsettled post-election DR Congo has been urged to form a national unity government by the Southern Africa Development Community. SADC's chairman, Zambian President Edgar Lungu has also suggested a 'recount' in the DRC. (13.01.2019)  

Congo: Felix Tshisekedi 'win' challenged by local Catholic church

Congo's Catholic church, France and Belgium have each cast doubt on the presidential election win awarded to Felix Tshisekedi. Rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu claimed the official result was "fabricated." (10.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tshisekedi declared winner of DRC presidential race  

Congo: Martin Fayulu does not give up  

Related content

Congo: Martin Fayulu does not give up 12.01.2019

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has asked for a recount - after his shock loss in recent presidential elections. Polling before the election had put Fayulu in first place, but Felix Tshisekedi won the vote.

DR Kongo Unterstützer von Martin Fayulu in Kinshasa

Post-election DR Congo urged by SADC to 'negotiate' unity government 13.01.2019

Unsettled post-election DR Congo has been urged to form a national unity government by the Southern Africa Development Community. SADC's chairman, Zambian President Edgar Lungu has also suggested a 'recount' in the DRC.

Kongo Präsidentschaftskandidat Felix Tshisekedi

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect? 10.01.2019

The wildcard opposition candidate has seemingly prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 