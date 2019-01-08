 Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo presidency, says commission | News | DW | 10.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo presidency, says commission

Felix Tshisekedi has won Congo's presidential election, the election commission has announced. Tensions were high ahead of the delayed results from the long-anticipated vote to replace President Joseph Kabila.

A man examines voting materials at a vote tallying center in Kinshasa (Reuters/B. Ratner)

The election to replace the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila became a race between his chosen successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a former interior minister, and main opposition candidates Martin Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, and Felix Tshisekedi, the son of late opposition figure Etienne Tshisekedi.

Early Thursday, the electoral commission announced that Tshisekedi had won. 

On Wednesday, people in the capital Kinshasa went home early and locked their doors, while police were deployed in strategic locations in anticipation of protests and clashes in reaction to the results of the December 30 poll.

Read more: Congo at a crossroads: Waiting for election results

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Tense wait for election results in DR Congo

Long-delayed and widely anticipated, the election had the potential to be either the mineral-rich central African country's first peaceful democratic transfer of power since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960, or a trigger-point for renewed violence. Kabila had put off the vote for two years after the end of his final term in office, triggering violence which led to dozens of deaths.

Delays and an internet blackout

The country's influential Catholic Church signaled last week that it knew who had won, having gathered data and recorded infringements of election rules on polling day. If the Church were to contradict the official results, that would put pressure on authorities.

Read more: Opinion: Catholic Church's meddling in DRC politics reckless and dangerous

A man returns voting machines used in the elections to the national tallying center in Kinshasa (Reuters/B. Ratner)

The announcement of the results has been delayed several times

Election day was hampered by delays and irregularities including an internet and blackout, polling booths opening late, and voting being postponed to March in three regions considered opposition strongholds. The electoral commission said this was due to an Ebola outbreak and violence there, but it means about a million people have been disenfranchised because the new president is due to be sworn in this month.

Many in the country fear a repeat of the bloodshed that marred the previous two elections in 2006 and 2011, both won by Kabila, should doubt arise surrounding the results.

The United States has deployed troops to neighboring Gabon to provide security to US citizens and diplomatic facilities in the capital Kinshasa if needed.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

se/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Congo at a crossroads: Waiting for election results

People in Congo are nervously waiting for results of the presidential vote. Some fear riots, while others are ready to take part. Fearing unrest, the government has cut off access to the internet. Jonas Gerding reports. (07.01.2019)  

Congo opposition areas excluded from presidential election

Three opposition areas have been excluded from the presidential election on security and health grounds, officials said. The move is bound to inflame political tensions. (26.12.2018)  

Opinion: Catholic Church's meddling in DRC politics reckless and dangerous

Results for last week's presidential election in Congo are delayed — another setback for the country's democracy. But pressure from the Catholic Church could incite violence and instability, writes DW’s Isaac Mugabi. (06.01.2019)  

Investigating DR Congo's illegal gold trade

The conflict-ridden African nation is rich in gold — and gold smugglers, who are often linked to rebel groups. But tracing commercially available gold back to illegal mining operations is easier said than done. (08.01.2019)  

Congo election results delayed as US deploys troops to Africa

The results of last weekend's presidential vote in the Central African nation will be delayed by a week, the electoral commission has announced. The Catholic Church has warned of a popular "uprising" over untrue results. (06.01.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tense wait for election results in DR Congo  

Congo votes to replace Kabila  

Related content

Tense wait for election results in DR Congo 09.01.2019

Frustration is mounting in the Democratic Republic of Congo as voters are still waiting for the results of the presidential election. The delay sparks accusations of vote-rigging, and fears that fresh violence could break out.

DRC Präsident Joseph Kabila

President Kabila: Election will go ahead in DR Congo 28.12.2018

Speaking to DW, President Joseph Kabila confirmed the election to determine his successor will take place on Sunday after a one-week delay. However, residents of some Ebola-affected areas will have to wait until March.

Wahlen im Kongo

Opinion: DR Congo goes to the polls, but Kabila intends to stay on 30.12.2018

For two years, elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo were delayed. But now, as the country waits for a new leader, it is clear that Joseph Kabila intends to stay on, writes Simone Schlindwein.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 