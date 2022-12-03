  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Morocco coach Hoalid Regragui is lifted aloft during a World Cup game
Hoalid Regragui has led Morocco to the second round of the World CupImage: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP
SoccerSenegal

African teams improve despite missed chances

Ololade Adewuyi Qatar
7 hours ago

African teams at Qatar 2022 have so far had qualified success, as two teams reached the second round. Could there be a potential first semifinal spot on the cards for one of the continent's teams?

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQZQ

Two of Africa's five representatives reached the second round of the 2022 World Cup, showing some progress after the failure of 2018. Morocco finished top of their group, and Senegal finished second as they both clinched Round of 16 tickets in the final game of the group stage.

It has already been a not-too-shabby tournament as all the African teams grabbed at least a win with homegrown coaches, marking a 26% increase on the number of victories earned in 2018. At the last World Cup, African teams recorded just two victories in 15 matches and none reached the knockout stages. This year, there were seven matches won and Morocco topped Group F ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia and second-ranked Belgium. 

However, there were missed opportunities for the other teams, who all had a chance of going through on the final day of their respective groups.  

Senegal lead the way

Reigning African champions Senegal were expected to lead the way for the African teams at this World Cup, and they did not disappoint. They rallied from their opening defeat to the Netherlands by winning their two other group games against hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite the last-minute loss of star Sadio Mane, the Teranga Lions showed that they are a team in the true sense of the word.

Senegal players celebrate
Senegal will meet England in the knockoutsImage: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

The last time they reached the knockout stages, Senegal got to the quarterfinals, in 2002, and coach Aliou Cisse hopes to take this team to a place no other African side has reached — the last four. "We raised the flag of Senegal and the flag of Africa," Cisse said after the win against Ecuador.

They next face England in the Round of 16, an opponent with high expectations at this World Cup. "The England players are not better than us," Issa Laye, president of the 12eme Gainde, the Senegalese football supporters' union, told DW. "We are very optimistic that Senegal will go to the final."

Tunisia leave it too late

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia were eliminated despite picking up four points and defeating world champions France in their final group game. There is a lot of frustration among the Tunisian camp that they let slip an opportunity to make it to the knockout rounds. "We had a big game, a big win, but unfortunately, the loss to Australia cost us this tournament," leftback Mohamed Dräger told DW.

Tunisia players celebrate a World Cup win
Tunisia defeated France but were eliminated Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tunisia wanted a better World Cup than the last one, where they won one game but finished bottom of the group. They picked up four points this time but missed out as Australia nicked a win against Denmark on the final day. "We can only blame ourselves because we didn't do the right thing in the first two matches. It leaves a bitter taste. But I think the Tunisian people are proud of us," said captain Wahbi Khazri, who scored the winner against France.

Morocco are thriving in Doha

Morocco have been the surprise team at this World Cup, where they topped their group ahead of Croatia and left pre-tournament favorites Belgium and Canada eliminated. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to win a group since Nigeria did so in 1998. With incredible support from thousands of Moroccan fans who have flown from Rabat and across Europe, the Lions have roared in Qatar, which feels like home for them.

Their unexpected 2-0 victory against Belgium set the tone for a final group win against Canada to cement their passage into the second round. "Morocco has two wins in this tournament, we had been waiting for so many years for a win, but we have two wins in one tournament. It is great," said coach Hoalid Regragui.

Morocco will take inspiration from this important run ahead of their second-round game against Spain and hope their fairy tale tournament continues. The World Cup deserves to have the lively Moroccan fans who have made the Souq Wakif a nightly party at this tournament.

Ghana fall to Suarez, again

Ghana had waited 12 years to avenge their defeat to Uruguay and Luis Suarez. They needed a draw, and a win would have suited them just fine. But the Black Stars found themselves stuck once again, with Andre Ayew's saved penalty bringing back the painful memories of a night long ago in Johannesburg, when Asamoah Gyan crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

Weltmeisterschaft 2022 Katar | Ghana v Uruguay
Andre Ayew's missed penalty brought back memories of Asamoah Gyan's 2010 missImage: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua/IMAGO

There was no coming back from the abyss as their nemesis, Suarez, created two goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta and confined any vengeance to a future date. There was some consolation for the Ghanaians, who rejoiced when they found out that Suarez would not proceed any further as South Korea picked the other ticket out of the group.

Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his resignation afterwards, leaving his young side without a guide for the time being as the Uruguay hoodoo continues for the West Africans. "For almost 90% cent of the guys, it is our first World Cup. It is a big lesson for myself and a lot of the guys. This will really make us tough and help our progress," midfielder Mohammed Kudus said.

Cameroon roar, but it is too late

The Indomitable Lions defeated Brazil 1-0 in their final group game but qualification was out of their hands as Switzerland defeated Serbia to finish second. Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner before being sent off for a second yellow card after he took off his shirt in celebration, leaving in a blaze of glory.

FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar 2022 | Gruppe G | Kamerun - Brasilien
Cameroon have a feeling of regret despite Aboubacar's winning goal against BrazilImage: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP

The Lions lost their opening game to Switzerland, something they would regret before their 3-3 draw against Serbia. On the final day, it was out of their hands, as many of Rigobert Song's decisions at this tournament came under scrutiny. Why did he keep his best player Aboubakar on the bench in the first two games, and why was first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana sent out of the team's camp? "We have a feeling of regret but you need to look on the positive side and I am satisfied with tonight's performance," Song said.

It is another failed attempt for Cameroon at reenacting their magic of 1990. It has been 32 years, but the Lions are yet to awake from their slumber. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Senegal's Nampalys Mendy

Qatar await but Senegal lacking bite without Sadio Mane

Qatar await but Senegal lacking bite without Sadio Mane

The Teranga Lions of Senegal had an opening night to forget in their defeat to the Netherlands on Monday. What they do against hosts Qatar on Friday will go a long way to deciding how far they will go at the World Cup.
SoccerNovember 24, 2022
Qatar fans react after Senegal's Bamba Dieng scored a goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal

World Cup 2022: Qatar out as gulf proves too big

World Cup 2022: Qatar out as gulf proves too big

After bringing the World Cup to the Gulf for the first time, the gulf on the pitch proved too big for Qatar, whose exit from their own tournament was sealed on Friday. But coach Felix Sanchez hopes it's just the start.
SportsNovember 25, 2022
England players celebrate scoring a goal

World Cup 2022 squads betray divide between haves and have-nots

World Cup 2022 squads betray divide between haves and have-nots

While the biggest European leagues are thriving, it's a much different story in Africa and South America. This inequality is visible in World Cup squads as few players from these two continents play for domestic clubs.
SportsNovember 25, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv citizens lining up at a soup kitchen on the street

Ukraine war: Winter brings challenge and opportunity

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco coach Hoalid Regragui is lifted aloft during a World Cup game

African teams improve despite missed chances

African teams improve despite missed chances

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of SpeechDecember 2, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment23 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage