Africa could gain from turning sewage into drinking water

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaAfrica could gain from turning sewage into drinking waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaEdith Kimani03/21/2024March 21, 2024Water scarcity has been identified as one of humanity's major global threats amid population growth, industrialization and insufficient wastewater treatment. Could direct potable reuse systems provide a sustainable solution to water scarcity?https://p.dw.com/p/4dztTAdvertisement