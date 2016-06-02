 Africa could feed itself with the right infrastructure | Africa | DW | 13.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Africa could feed itself with the right infrastructure

Drought, Covid-19 and the Russian war against Ukraine are fomenting a hunger crisis in Africa. The continent has enough fertile soil and water to meet its own needs, but there are many hurdles preventing this.

Tractor with driver at a coffee plantation

The crisis that erupted in February 2022 was European. However, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops set in motion developments that have hit Africa hard. The supply of grain and other agricultural products collapsed in one fell swoop, highlighting how dependent large parts of the continent still are on imports.

"The Ukraine conflict, but also the coronavirus pandemic, have shown how our food systems are not working for the poorest," Sara Mbago-Bhunu, of the United Nations agency International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), told DW.

According to the Tanzanian economist, the financial burden on individual households had already risen sharply as a result of the Corona pandemic. She said that between 60 and 70% of people's income was now spent on food. "Households of five or six have to weigh what they can afford and will probably turn to less nutritious products that are cheaper," she added. Experts agree that the system needs to be reformed urgently. They tout an approach that would change the whole process of getting produce from the farmer to the dinner table.

Dear cattle in Somalia

Drought, COVID-19 and the Russian war against Ukraine are severely affecting food security in Africa

Africa's potential

Many African countries, including Zambia, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have the potential to become food exporters, said Mbago-Bhunu. They could produce more than they need for their own markets simply because of their large swaths of arable land.

One cannot really say that the region is a "breadbasket" because conditions are not ideal for growing wheat and other common cereals used to make bread. However, cereals such as millet and sorghum ARE grown in abundance, as well as a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. In some areas, livestock farming could produce meat and dairy products on a large scale.

But there would be several hurdles to overcome for this to happen. For example, it would be necessary to change much-used farming methods, such as slash-and-burn, which have depleted the soil. Water reservoirs in southern Africa would urgently need to be protected to enable agriculture, said Mbago-Bhunu.


It would also be necessary to exploit various existing technologies to improve yields per hectare. Other experts say that local investment and knowledge transfer, for instance, on drip irrigation and the use of fertilizers, are also needed.

Infograph showing investments in African start-ups.

Free trade for regional consumption

Harvesting represents a further challenge. There is a shortage of much-needed labor. Young people in search of work are increasingly drawn to cities.


Furthermore, products must reach the consumer. Kamassah Felix Mawuli is the director of a Ghanaian agricultural company, which grows a wide range of products, from tubers such as sweet potatoes, yams, and cassava to tomatoes, peppers, and herbs such as basil and mint. He is also the head of the Association of Ghanaian Exporters, and though he would like to supply the region, most of his customers are in Europe because transport routes within Africa are poor, he told DW. 


"If I'm going to Sudan from Ghana, it will take me 13 to 14 hours," he said. "If I'm going to Europe, in six hours I'm there. […] "You would be surprised to find that airfreight from Ghana to other neighboring countries is more expensive than going to Europe."


It was traders like Kamassah Felix Mawuli who advocated for the 

African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which was signed a few years ago. But so far, it has had little effect, and traders complain that it is not only a matter of imposing tariffs: Massive infrastructure development would be needed to prevent goods from spoiling on their way to regional markets.

Kamassah Felix Mawuli is hoping for investment and more support from the African Union and its member states. 

Two women picking peas

Young Africans are increasingly abandoning farming to seek employment in cities

Farmers and traders must join forces

Much more needs to be done to make Africa's food production competitive, agreed Francisco Marí from the Germany-based non-governmental organization Brot für die Welt (Bread for the World) (I found it described thus in a different DW article.) For example, the resilience of small farmers must be strengthened, he said. He said that this was all the more the case, given that factors such as climate fluctuations and extreme weather events meant farmers were taking a major risk if they moved to large-scale cultivation. 


"We would be happy if the world would allow Africa to feed itself, that the great diversity of food production could be used, and that local markets could be supplied by African producers," Mari said. Instead, he explained, there is fierce competition from European products that are often heavily subsidized in African markets, which has led to dependency. Now, he said, the focus lies on imported wheat instead of locally grown grains.


According to Marí, better energy supplies and access to innovative technologies that would allow African farmers to network with traders and gain access to food auctions are important.

Government intervention has sometimes led to quick success, said IFAD expert Sara Mbago-Bhunu. For instance, in Kenya: After the government introduced high import duties on powdered milk, national milk production became competitive in a very short time.

This article was adapted from German

 

  • DW eco@africa - Visitors in a heritage vegetable garden

    Ancient foods are good for you

    A showplace for unique and old flora

    About an hour's drive from the Austrian capital of Vienna lies the picturesque village of Schiltern. It is here that ARCHE NOAH, or Noah's Ark, decided to plant a garden where visitors can admire and taste heirloom crops. Started in 1990, the association wants to preserve crop diversity and redevelop old varieties by encouraging people to grow and eat them.

  • DW eco@africa - Erfurt long beets

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Red, white and brown all over

    Due to globalization and the industrialization of agriculture during the last century, the diversity of cultivated plants has plummeted. ARCHE NOAH estimates that we've already lost more than 75 percent of what once grew. These strikingly bright beets called Erfurt longs are the descendants of some of the earliest beets that were white and which have been farmed since the 8th century B.C.

  • DW eco@africa - Different varieties of tomatoes in a bowl

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Growing the range of diversity

    ARCHE NOAH estimates that out of the 4,800 known crop species worldwide, about 100 varieties make up 90 percent of all harvested food. With this in mind the group collects varieties of plants from all over the world in its mission to preserve biodiversity — they already have more 620 different types of tomatoes and here are a few examples.

  • DW eco@africa - A Russian cucumber

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Picking a pack of Russian cucumbers

    One of the biggest threats to crop diversity is the growing influence of seed monopolies and continuing genetic engineering. The Russian cucumber first appeared in Europe at the end of the 19th century. It develops a dark brown, corky and cracked skin when fully ripe. The plant is robust, holds up well in the cold and its fruit thrives in temperate climates without a greenhouse.

  • DW eco@africa - A plate of colorful flowers

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Building a closer relationship

    Making consumers yearn for more plant biodiversity is also a goal of ARCHE NOAH — and one easily done in the foundation's kitchen where sumptuous meals are prepared. This colorful example shows some of the possibilities that the heirloom garden offers and may encourage some people to renew their relationship with plants and think more about what lands on their plates.

  • DW eco@africa - Close-up of a flowering sugar root

    Ancient foods are good for you

    A sweet but long-forgotten treat

    For centuries food was very local and crops spread slowly. The sugar root was known in ancient times and was a popular root vegetable during the Renaissance. But in Central Europe, higher-yielding vegetables such as potatoes replaced it by around the 16th century. The sweet, white roots grow in clusters and are a delight for food connoisseurs.

  • DW eco@africa - Bernstein red beets in a row

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Working on the inside and the outside

    Since small-scale farming is on the decline, the group not only wants to preserve old and rare varieties of fruits and vegetables, but also hopes to improve and develop them further. Take these Bernstein red beets: Here the aim was to preserve the "traditional" look while working on the sweet, balanced taste and the form.

  • DW eco@africa - Heritage vegetables

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Food to the rescue once again

    This type of sorrel originally comes from the mountains of Europe and Southwest Asia. Since Roman times it has been cultivated as "Herba romana." The leafy plant is full of vitamin C and ideal for seasoning. Having a bigger basket of fruits and vegetables to choose from can be a way to guard against new diseases or climate change, believes ARCHE NOAH.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


DW recommends

How farmers impact climate change

Much is made of the impact of climate change on farmers, but their agricultural methods also contribute to global warming. In this info-film, we explain the connections and explore some solutions.  

Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  