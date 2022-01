Learning how America works

The family is learning how to live in the US — how to drive, how to get a credit card, that sort of thing. A special lesson for the region: what to do when tornadoes come. The twisters that tore through Kentucky earlier this month jolted their sense of security. "We never saw a storm like this before in our life ... so we felt maybe we were going to another war," said Zadran. "But God saved us."