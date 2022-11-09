Women will no longer be allowed to enter amusement parksImage: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsAfghanistan
Afghanistan's Taliban bans women from amusement parks
Afghanistan's ultra-conservative authorities have ordered that women should no longer be allowed to enter amusement parks. The decree comes after a wider announcement restricting access to public spaces.
Afghanistan's "morality police" on Wednesday ordered that all amusement parks in the country must now refuse entry to women.