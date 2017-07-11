Afghanistan: Taliban declare three-day cease-fire for Eid

The Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire Monday to mark the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

It comes amid a rise in violence in the country.

On Sunday night, a roadside bomb hit a bus in southern Afghanistan. According to the Interior Ministry, at least 11 people died.

The blast took place late on Sunday night in the restive province of Zabul, said the provincial governor's spokesman Gul Islam Sial, adding 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

More to follow...

adi/rt (AFP, Reuters)