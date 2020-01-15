A work for this moment: "A German Requiem" by Brahms

April 10, 1868. Johannes Brahms leads his lifelong friend Clara Schumann up the aisle of St. Peter's Cathedral in Bremen, arm-in-arm, as though they were about to be married.

After she takes her seat, the composer takes the baton to lead a 200-voice choir and a large orchestra in the premiere of his new work, Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), opus 45. Soft, dark sounds emanate from the altar space, later tumultuous ones. By the fourth movement, many are in tears. To the 34-year-old Johannes Brahms, it's the signature moment of his career.

April 10, 2018. 150 years to the day after the premiere, maestro Paavo Järvi leads the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen at that same location in a performance of that work that has long since indelibly become a central work of the classical repertory. The response is enthusiastic. London's Classic FM describes the performance as "a powerful moment of music history," and Germany's daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung enthuses: "Seldom does one hear a performance so enlightening."

April 10, 2020. The DVD of that performance soon to be released, public performances unthinkable and large sectors of cultural activity having moved to the internet during the coronavirus shutdown in many of the world's countries. The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie takes the unusual step of offering the performance live on its website as an audio on demand stream , beginning at 10:00 EST on Good Friday and lasting for 48 hours.

Blessed = happy

What about that unusual title, "A German Requiem?" Compositions that set the Latin mass – and the Requiem mass – to music date back centuries. This isn't however, a translation of the Latin.

Johannes Brahms, a humanist, agnostic and religious skeptic, made his own personal selection of texts from the bible and set them to music in his native tongue. For the composer, known for not wearing his heart on his sleeve and for keeping all matters emotional, personal and spiritual to himself, the text selections can be seen as a personal statement.

There is in fact a key word in Brahms' German Requiem: selig, with which the Requiem begins and ends. A word rich in meanings and connotations, it can be translated as "blessed" or "happy."

That fits the overall uplifting message of the piece, in which one hears moments of horror and suffering until the focus shifts, bringing forth light and consolation. "Selig sind, die da Leid tragen" (Blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted) are the words that begin the monumental work. The final, seventh movement ends with "Selig sind die Toten" (Blessed – or happy – are the dead).

Johannes Brahms around 1860

Mother and mentor

Brahms had long carried the idea of writing a requiem. But the catalyst for the decision seems to have been the death of his mother on February 2, 1865. The composer had traveled from his home in Vienna to his native Hamburg but arrived two days too late to say farewell in person.

Later, back in Vienna, a friend dropped in on Brahms at his home to find him seated at the piano playing Bach's Goldberg Variations. He mentioned his mother briefly, tears streaming down his face, but never stopped playing.

Not long afterward, Brahms sent initial sketches for Ein deutsches Requiem to his soulmate Clara Schumann, with whom he often traded shop talk about compositional approaches and techniques.

Read more: Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' rings out during the corona crisis

Part the final product had its origins years before: the chilling and ghostly second movement, "Denn alles Fleisch, es ist wie Gras" (For all flesh, it is as grass), initial sketches for which date back to 1856 and to the suicide attempt of Brahms' friend and mentor, Robert Schumann.

Work continued on the piece for over a year, interrupted by various other projects. A preview performance of the first three movements in Vienna on December 1, 1867 turned out to be less than auspicious: There was hissing in the audience at the end.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Schumann House in Zwickau Robert Schumann was born in the small Saxon city of Zwickau on June 8, 1810. His father August Schumann was a book merchant, publisher, author and translator who introduced the English authors Lord Byron and Sir Walter Scott to German readers. August was an adherent of the "Sturm und Drang" (Storm and Stress) movement upholding the ideals of genius, innocence and the sanctity of love and nature.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic The 'bright spot' The young Robert Schumann was of a cheerful disposition. His mother, Johanna Christiane, called him her "bright spot." Hearing a recital by the pianist Ignaz Moscheles at age nine, he demanded a piano — and was soon improvising on it as though possessed. He was equally talented in poetry and music. At age 15, he suffered his first serious bout of depression.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Virtuosos' assembly line After studying law for two years in Leipzig and Heidelberg and traveling to Italy, the 20-year-old Robert decided to dedicate himself to music and moved into the household of the notoriously strict piano instructor Friedrich Wieck in Leipzig. To strengthen individual fingers, he devised a contraption that would hold other fingers up in the air. As a result, his hand was paralyzed.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Condemned to compose That was the end of the dream of becoming a piano virtuoso. A bout of depression resulted in his first suicide attempt in the autumn of 1833. Robert Schumann could only come to terms with his diverse interests and mood swings through creative work — by writing music. Even early works such as the "Abegg-Variationen" and "Papillons" showed a mastery of technique.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Forbidden love Also under Friedrich Wieck's tutelage was his daughter Clara; the gifted girl played concerts as a child. The love between Robert and Clara was first openly expressed in 1835 when she was 16 years old. Her father sought to prevent any contact between the two with every means at his disposal. They secretly got engaged in 1837 — but weren't able to marry until 1840 after a court decision.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Writing about music The convivial young Schumann spent time with like-minded artists in "Kaffeebaum," a coffeehouse in Leipzig. Calling themselves "Davidsbündler," they railed against petty bourgeois artistic tastes and mediocrity. In 1834 Schumann founded the "Neue Zeitschrift für Musik" (New Music Journal) and wrote for the periodical for 10 years. His critiques had a major impact on the music world.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Flood of productivity Schumann wrote mostly piano music at first. Then, after his marriage in 1840, he penned more than 130 Lieder in that year alone. Music in nearly every genre followed in the years to come: an opera, four symphonies, choral and chamber music. Clara wrote music as well, but was not permitted to enter the public eye as a composer. Robert even wanted her to discontinue her concert appearances at first.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Mouths to feed and pangs of depression The Schumanns had eight children — and for financial reasons, Clara soon found herself back on tour. Periods of high productivity during Schumann's time in Leipzig and Dresden alternated with phases of depression. Today his illness would likely be diagnosed as a bipolar disorder. An earlier syphilis infection may have contributed to his symptoms.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Short-lived respite in the Rhineland In 1850, the Schumann family moved to Dusseldorf, and Robert was warmly greeted as the city's new music director. Buoyed by the upbeat mood of his new surroundings, he composed his Third Symphony, the "Rhenish." Soon, however, he was at loggerheads with the municipal chorus and orchestra. He seemed unsuited for the organizational aspects of the job.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic The future of music In 1853, Johannes Brahms visited the Schumanns in Düsseldorf — and Schumann promptly wrote an essay proclaiming the young man as the greatest composer in the years to come. Bolstered by optimism, Schumann had a brief surge of creativity, but professional conflicts erupted that same year — after which he withdrew from his conducting responsibilities and stopped composing.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Final home In a downward spiral, sounds raging through his head robbed him of his sleep. On February 27, 1854 he leapt into the Rhine but was rescued and sent home. On March 4, at his own request, he was admitted to the Institution for the Treatment and Care of the Emotionally Ill and Insane in Endenich near Bonn — and died there two and a half years later on July 29, 1856.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Grande dame of music Surviving her husband by 40 years, Clara Schumann remained a star of the music world. Johannes Brahms was more than a close friend to her, though their love most likely remained platonic. Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms destroyed late works by Robert Schumann, considering them to have been impaired by his illness. Musicologists have only recently come to see Schumann's work in a new light.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic Final resting place Clara and Robert Schumann lie interred at the Alter Friedhof (Old Cemetery) in Bonn. Funds for the ornate gravesite were raised at a major Schumann festival in 1873. The memorial was designed by sculptor Adolf von Donndorf and unveiled in 1880 at a festive ceremony with Clara and her children in attendance. Today it's a destination for those who love the music of Robert Schumann.

Robert Schumann, the quintessential Romantic A new museum planned in Düsseldorf Until he was admitted to the Bonn hospital, Schumann lived from 1850 to 1854 in Düsseldorf, where he was a musical director. He composed about a third of his works in the city. The musician's former house has served as a memorial institute for years, but now it will be extended into a museum that is planned to open in October 2020. Author: Rick Fulker



Consolation from an agnostic

Brahms knew that his career — and his reputation in music history — would rest on the eventual premiere of the complete work.

For that, performers and a venue were found. After seeing the score, Karl Reinthaler, director of music in Bremen, offered his full resources for the project, to be performed on Good Friday 1868 in Bremen Cathedral. Before handing the baton to Johannes Brahms for the final polish and premiere performance, Reinthaler had rehearsed the piece with his choir and orchestra for a full three months. Nothing was to be left to chance.

There was, however, a moment of disagreement between the two. Reinthaler most politely asked whether Brahms might add to the composition: something that would better fit Good Friday, a section perhaps proclaiming mankind's salvation through Christ's death? The composer would have none of it. Brahms' response was tight-lipped: "I have chosen one thing or another because I am a musician, because I needed it, and because with my venerable authors I can't delete or dispute anything. But I had better stop before I say too much."

Cleary, with the title, Brahms had meant it literally, not "The Requiem" but "A German Requiem" — not the authoritative version but one of many possible; not the final word, but his word.

It's a profoundly moving statement too, with the various moods fitting the desperation and emotional spectrum of grief. But radiant and gentle is the final movement with the words "Blessed are the dead … they rest from their labors." All in all, the requiem can be described as a progression from darkness to light. And at the end there is not redemption, just rest.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages and the death toll mounts, untold numbers of people will feel loss and seek consolation. One does not have to be in a state of mourning to appreciate Ein deutsches Requiem, however. Just open ears; and an open heart.

In the streamed performance from the opulent interior of the Bremen Cathedral with its impressive acoustics, you can hear the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and the Latvian State Choir "Latvija" under the musical direction of Paavo Järvi. The vocal soloists are the Romanian soprano Valentina Farcas and the German baritone Matthias Goerne.

Click here to visit the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie's website, where the performances is streamed.