 A tiny republic with a big heart: Exploring Uzupis in Lithuania | DW Travel | DW | 30.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

A tiny republic with a big heart: Exploring Uzupis in Lithuania

The self-proclaimed republic of Uzupis could be seen as a joke, but its foundation in Lithuania's capital has serious roots. DW's Heidi Fuller-Love meets with locals to learn more.

A mural depicting a person's face with red around their eyes on the street of Uzupis.

Let's take a tour through the self-proclaimed republic of Uzupis in Vilnius

Vilija Dovydenaite is the only official tour guide of Uzupis, one of the world's smallest republics, covering an area less than one square kilometer, with barely 7,000 inhabitants. It's situated in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Dovydenaite explains that Uzupis means 'over the river' as we cross the Vilnele river on a narrow bridge and enter the republic at the heart of Vilnius. Dovydenaite points to a bronze mermaid sculpture tucked into a gap in the wall above the fast-flowing river. "Be careful — if you look into her eyes you'll never want to leave," she warns.  

A bronze mermaid statue sits in a hole on a wall.

The bronze mermaid by sculptor Romas Vilciauskas

Down at heel neighbourhood...

Home to a thriving Jewish population before World War II, the small independent neighborhood of Uzupis was left derelict after the Holocaust. Empty houses were used as brothels and squats. "At first, artists moved here because rents were cheap," explains Dovydenaite. 

It was a local photographer, Saulius Paukstys, who then got the ball rolling. Paukstys hit on the idea of replacing one of Lenin's statues, which had been torn down at the end of the Soviet regime, with a Frank Zappa bust, despite the fact that the rockstar had never visited Lithuania. Two years later, on April Fool's Day 1997, Paukstys, along with the republic's current president, filmmaker Roman Lileikis, declared independence for the Republic of Uzupis, saying they wanted to create a place where people could be themselves without worrying about social mores. "It was all completely absurd, but it seemed to be a good test of our newfound democracy and freedom," Dovydenaite says. 

A sign at the border of Uzupis with a smiley face and picture of Mona Lisa.

Attention, you're now crossing the border to the republic of Uzupis

She tells me that the self-proclaimed Republic of Uzupis has its own president, its own constitution, its own currency and four national flags — one for each season.

"In bad times the last thing you think of is art or poetry, so life was difficult for people who were creative and not adapted to life's daily struggles. This group of people were looking for a way to survive — they were looking for a new way to live together after the Soviet times when tolerance and respect did not exist," she says.

...transforms into pricey district

Although the Lithuanian government was initially hostile to the project, they soon got onboard. Within a few decades, the runaway republic had become accepted — although it's not recognized as an official nation by foreign governments. 

Brick buildings and an alley in Uzupis.

You never know what you'll find when drifting the streets of Uzupis

Despite being close to the city's old town, Uzupis, which was surrounded by the river on three sides, was cut off from the rest of Vilnius until the 16th century when a bridge was built to link it to the larger city beyond. Today, there are designer boutiques, trendy cafes and secret courtyards which are decorated with quirky objects. "Ironically, this is now the second most expensive part of the city after the old town — no struggling artist could afford to buy an apartment here now," Dovydenaite says. 

The statue of Archangel Gabriel in the center of a square in Uzupis.

The statue of Archangel Gabriel is an important landmark in Uzupis

A tourist magnet

We visit the Uzupis Art Incubator, the first of its kind in the Baltic States. Artists from around the world come here to create experimental works. Next, we stop at a long wall covered in metal signs. Dovydenaite tells me this is Uzupis' constitution, which has been translated into over 50 different languages. There are more than forty articles, including: "Cats have the right to not love their owners" and "everyone has the right to be in doubt, but this is not an obligation."

"It's written in a funny way, but if you put it in the right context it has a lot of meaning," Dovydenaite says. "It's all about people learning to think for themselves again and express themselves freely after 70 years of oppression. You could say this is the first written document of human rights in post-Soviet Lithuania."

From quirky installations to colorful street art, there's plenty to see in Uzupis. The best time to visit this district, which is the most popular area for tourists in Vilnius, is on April Fool's Day. On the anniversary of the republic's independence, the borders are manned by special guards who stamp visitors' passports, while a former water fountain flows with beer, and the art and music events take place in the streets.

A column painted with images, including an eye, next to a river.

Street art can be found all around Uzupis

Artists lead anti-war protests

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, many of the republic's 7,000 inhabitants have been involved in organizing city-wide protests and initiatives to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

I meet Neringa Rekasiute, a local artist who has been involved in a number of art activism projects, such as her video "Swimming Through," set in the pond outside the Russian embassy.

"We dyed the pond red and then Ruta Meilutyte, an Olympic athlete, swam across it," she explains. "I wanted to show that the Russians have blood on their hands, but I also wanted to show hope, to show Ukrainians swimming through all this blood to reach freedom."

  • The Cathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus and St. Ladislaus, with tourists in foreground

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Vilnius: Pearl of the Baltic

    Vilnius, the exciting, multicultural capital, has sidewalk cafes, pubs and bars with live music, picturesque lanes, a castle complex and a great number of churches. Its historical center was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994. One of the best-known sights in Vilnius is the Cathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus and St. Ladislaus, seen here.

  • A view of the Parnidis dune from afar, a large sand dune surrounded by trees

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Curonian Spit: A natural seaside paradise

    Lithuania's best-known travel destination is the Curonian Spit, a narrow peninsula in the Baltic Sea. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a natural paradise, with long beaches, shifting sand dunes and pine groves. Its main attraction is the Parnidis dune, one of the highest sand dunes in Europe. Hikers can climb the fragile dune on designated paths.

  • A cottage, with flowers blooming in the foreground

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Nida: In the footsteps of Thomas Mann

    German writer Thomas Mann was fascinated by the Curonian Spit and spent three summers there with his family. He built his holiday home, from which he could see the water, on the coast north of Nida. He described the view as his Italian vista. Anyone wanting to enjoy it can visit the Mann family's house.

  • People look at sailing ships docked at the Lithuanian Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Klaipeda: Port at the mouth of the Neman

    Klaipeda lies at the edge of the Curonian Spit. Every year, more than 7,000 ships dock here. The harbor is a tourist attraction, along with Theater Square, which regularly hosts concerts and festivals. A popular subject for photographs on the square is the bronze statue, Ann from Tharau, a figure from a German folk song of the same name.

  • Amber necklaces and jewelry on display

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Amber: Gold of the north

    Amber has always been considered a mark of luxury and power. Stones with insects preserved in them are particularly valuable. The honey-colored fossilized tree resin is especially easy to find on the Curonian Spit, so it's little wonder that the world's largest amber museum, with nearly 30,000 exhibits, is in the Lithuanian seaside town of Palanga.

  • A verdant green landscape, with lake and small boat in the foreground

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    National parks: Getting close to nature

    Lithuania has a total of five national parks, including the Curonian Spit. Lakes and rivers, dense forests, broad expanses and traditional villages shape these nature protection zones. Lithuanians also greatly value the preservation of their cultural heritage in these regions, especially in Trakai Historical National Park.

  • A large lake with several boats, with a castle seen in the background

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Trakai: Historical island castle

    In the heart of Trakai Historical National Park lies the city of the same name, with its imposing island castle. It was built in the 14th and 15th centuries, when Trakai was the capital of Lithuania. Now it houses an exhibition about the grand dukes and history of Trakai. In addition, it regularly stages medieval festivals, knights' tournaments and concerts.

  • A hill full of crosses, crucifixes, shrines and statues is seen, with several tourists milling about

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Place of pilgrimage: Hill of Crosses near Siauliai

    The Hill of Crosses near Siauliai is a fascinating place in Lithuania. It's covered with crosses, crucifixes, shrines and statues of saints and rosaries. Pilgrims have left them there to express wishes or gratitude. In 1961, the Soviet Union had all the crosses removed, but Christians and dissidents put up new ones. The hill became a symbol of national resistance.

  • Two devil figurines up close, one holds a shaker, another a guitar

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Kaunas: City of little devils

    Kaunas, Lithuania's second-largest city, lies at the confluence of the Neman and Neris rivers. Its historical old town is well preserved. A stroll past the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul, the Jesuit church and the town hall is worthwhile. So is a visit to the world's only Devils' Museum, which contains about 3,000 sculptures and carvings of devils.

  • A giant compass is visible on the ground

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Purnuskes: Geographical center of Europe

    Several places claim to be the center of Europe. In 1989, scientists at France's National Geographic Institute took on the challenge and determined that Europe's midpoint actually lies near the Lithuanian village of Purnuskes. A column and a compass rose set into the ground mark the spot. In the summer, visitors can even get a certificate proving that they've seen the center of Europe.

  • A woman holds a placard expressing solidarity with Ukraine

    Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

    Lithuania: A place of refuge

    Lithuania is one of the many countries where demonstrations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been taking place. Around 45,000 war refugees have already been registered. The Baltic country, a member of the European Union and NATO, supports households that take in a Ukrainian refugee with €150 (about $160) a month.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


 