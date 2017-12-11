 A rocky road to science and diplomacy in the Middle East | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Peace Project

A rocky road to science and diplomacy in the Middle East

Since its inception in the 1970s, the SESAME synchrotron has been one of the most ambitious scientific — and political — experiments in the world. DW's Zulfikar Abbany spent a week in the Middle East to find out why.

Access barred: Palestinian scientists have yet to benefit from SESAME. Often their universities are too under-resourced for them to propose projects that SESAME will accept. (DW/Z. Abbany)

Access barred: Palestinian scientists have yet to benefit from SESAME. Often their universities are too under-resourced for them to propose projects that SESAME will accept.

Ask a physicist "what's a synchrotron?"… and they'll call it a huge light bulb.

Synchrotrons let scientists see the smallest things — from material details in the Dead Sea Scrolls to living matter, water purity, disease, and universe-defining particles.

They accelerate light via a slalom of mirrors and magnets, and when it's fast enough, it gets shot out along a beamline that's hooked up to a powerful microscope.

It's basically the best camera you ever had. To the power of a squillion.

There are synchrotrons around the world, with many in Europe and the USA, others in Asia-Pacific.

But there's only one in the whole of the Middle East.

Infographic. Map of Israel, the Palestinian West Bank and the SESAME synchrotron facility in Allan, Jordan (DW)

It's called the Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (or SESAME for short), and it's shining an intense light on the science than can and cannot be done amidst the politics of that region.

Science, and a dream of peace

After decades of dreaming, planning and building, the SESAME synchrotron in Allan, north of the Jordanian capital Amman, has recently started delivering scientific results.

Watch video 05:37

Accelerating particles for peace

It's doing what it set out to do — to attract scientists from around the region, whether they are from Israel, Jordan or Egypt, and to have them work together on quasi-neutral ground on science. And, ultimately, on peace.

Member states include Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Pakistan, the Palestinian Authority and Turkey. Observer countries are Brazil, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

A majority of scientific researchers at Palestinian universities are women (DW/Z. Abbany)

A majority of scientific researchers at Palestinian universities are women

Read more: Scientists identify woman behind repainted Degas portrait

For those scientists working in the region, it's just incredibly practical to have a synchrotron on your door step, as traveling long distances with fragile archeological samples can be a hair-raising ordeal.

With SESAME, you could theoretically jump in a car at dawn, do your "beamtime," and be back home in time for your dinner — the operative word being "theoretically," because Jordanian customs is on a whole other level of odd.

But theoretically… SESAME is a stone's throw away for scientists in the Middle East.

A scene from the Israeli wall in Bethlehem, with slogans like Israel go home. (DW/Z. Abbany)

Then there's a wall, dividing people, politics, science, society (from the Israeli wall in Bethlehem).

Unless you're Palestinian.

No collaboration under occupation

If you're a Palestinian scientist from Bethlehem, Nablus or any other part of Israel under Palestinian authority, and you're driving with Palestinian plates, a simple commute can turn into days.

Roads close inexplicably from one minute to the next. You get held up at checkpoints or sent on a detour around three hills... when yesterday you took a five-minute short cut. 

Read more: The West Bank and the Jordan Valley explained

Or you may not get invited in the first place. If SESAME's scientific committee deems your proposal too weak. And with some Palestinian scientists coming from very weak universities that rely on 1950s equipment donated by the UK, getting rejected is a strong possibility.

It's a practical impediment all right. To date, no proposals from Palestinian researchers have been awarded anybeamtime.

SESAME's scientific director, Giorgio Paolucci, stands next to equipment donated by Germany's defunct BESSY I synchrotron (DW/Z. Abbany)

SESAME's scientific director, Giorgio Paolucci, next to equipment donated by Germany's defunct BESSY I synchrotron

Then there's the political.

Scientists from the Weizmann Institute, the Hebrew University and others from Tel Aviv University say they are keen on collaboration.

But in Palestine, there's one line that rings out often:

"No collaboration under occupation."

When you hear that for the first time, it's like a mallet to the head.

There's silence. (Interrupted by Israeli fighter jets overhead.) And a sense of dumbfounded... well, dumbness.

Then, an "Oh. My. God."

Before those journalistic instincts kick in and you hear yourself blurting, "But surely…! But... erm…"

So they repeat the line: "No collaboration under occupation," and you're out.  

The situation is so sensitive, we can't even tell you who said it first. Others said it too; and we'll quote them, but later, as this diary progresses. 

The macadam on a road near Nablus in Palestine just stops – it's an almost invisible border between peace and instability (DW/Z. Abbany)

The macadam road surface near Nablus in Palestine just stops — an almost invisible border between peace and instability

Seen (or heard) through the prism of common media coverage, you might think, "Oh, yeah, like, that makes sense. I mean, these are oppressed people, right? I get it."

And inside you let out a little cry of "Freedom!"

But upfront, in your face, staring into the eyes of Palestinian physicists, trained in France or the USA, now home as heads of department… and it's a different feeling altogether.

It's real.

And confusing.

No standard model 

SESAME is modeled on CERN, one of Europe's post-war peace projects. The idea there was to provide a neutral place for scientists to collaborate. CERN's canteen is renowned as a hub of cross-cultural interaction. And their science is top-notch. CERN detected the "elusive" Higgs boson — or God particle — in 2012.

You could also say CERN is SESAME's mentor. But the Middle East is not Europe.

In July, CERN organized a field trip for a group of science journalists from Europe and the USA, including this writer. We visited scientists in Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nablus before stopping at SESAME. 

DW reporter Zulfikar Abbany at the SESAME synchrotron in Jordan (DW/Z. Abbany)

DW reporter Zulfikar Abbany at the SESAME synchrotron in Jordan... trying not to fall while taking a photo

And some of the most enlightening moments were those that had very little to do with science, but things like farming, family life or standing on a road where the macadam just stops and that's a border between tolerance and a precarious kind of peace.

It was a week in the Middle East and we barely started to scratch the surface of why SESAME is such an ambitious project and why it has yet to succeed.  

This is just the beginning.

Check back for more from Zulfikar Abbany's SESAME diary.

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


DW recommends

US official leading Israeli-Palestinian peace plan resigns

Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, has stepped down. His exit without releasing a peace plan has sparked more uncertainty over Washington's strategy. (06.09.2019)  

Jordan Valley settlement officially approved by Israeli lawmakers

Israeli lawmakers have given the go-ahead to a small settlement in the West Bank, following an election campaign pledge from PM Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the Jordan Valley to Israel if he wins Tuesday's polls. (15.09.2019)  

CERN at 60: while our research collides we form lasting international friendships

CERN is more than a unique research institute. It's about building bridges between nations and friendship between scientists from around the world, says its director Rolf-Dieter Heuer. (26.09.2014)  

The West Bank and the Jordan Valley explained

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the eastern portion of the West Bank known as the Jordan Valley could upend the quest for peace in the region. DW takes a look at the complex nature of the West Bank. (11.09.2019)  

CERN: Large Hadron Collider gets stronger, better, brighter

On June 15, workers at CERN start modernizing its largest Synchrotron — the LHC. They aim to generate many more particle collisions and collect considerably more data about Higgs- and other particles. (15.06.2018)  

Boson predictor Peter Higgs: A fundamentally modest physicist

They called it the God Particle and then the "elusive" one. But they found the Higgs boson in the end. And British physicist and Nobel Laureate Peter Higgs has lived to see the impact of his science. (29.05.2019)  

Scientists identify woman behind repainted Degas portrait

Australian researchers have used a particle accelerator to reveal a portrait by Edgar Degas, nearly 140 years after the artist decided to paint over it. The image was long believed to be "indecipherable." (04.08.2016)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

SESAME Synchrotron

Audios and videos on the topic

Accelerating particles for peace  

Related content

Belgien Brüssel Netanjahu trifft Mogherini

European Union short on influence in Middle East diplomacy 11.12.2017

Donald Trump's pending "peace plan" and Netanyahu's visit are highlighting EU inertia on the Middle East. Despite being a big trade and aid partner for the region, the bloc is failing to pull its weight, observers say.

Iran Demonstrationen gegen Israel am Al-Kuds-Tag in Teheran

Quds rallies in Iran condemn Trump's Middle East peace plan 31.05.2019

Iranian protesters have burned effigies of Donald Trump and trampled Israeli flags as part of annual rallies marking Quds Day. The marches come as the US prepares to unveil a long-awaited plan for the Middle East.

Kandidaten neue UNESCO-Welterbestätten | Palästina Altstadt von Hebron

Goodbye, UNESCO: Israel and US quit UN heritage agency 01.01.2019

The countries announced in 2017 that they would withdraw from the UN Educational, Science and Cultural Organization, accusing it of bias against Israel. That went into effect at the stroke of midnight.

Advertisement