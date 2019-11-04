Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
There are synchrotrons the world over. But only one in the Middle East. SESAME has come to represent the aspirations of scientists in the region, who hope for peace and diplomacy in the pursuit of world-class research.
The SESAME synchrotron in Jordan is an ambitious scientific, political and social experiment — since way before it even started producing results. DW's Zulfikar Abbany spent a week in the Middle East to find out why.