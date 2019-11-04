Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

SESAME

There are synchrotrons the world over. But only one in the Middle East. SESAME has come to represent the aspirations of scientists in the region, who hope for peace and diplomacy in the pursuit of world-class research.

The SESAME synchrotron in Jordan is an ambitious scientific, political and social experiment — since way before it even started producing results.

Inside the SESAME synchrotron in Jordan. Zulfikar Abbany, 11 July 2019

SESAME Field Trip: Open-door for science 04.11.2019

"By the time we got to the synchrotron in Jordan, the story was already told." DW's Zulfikar Abbany went on a tour of the Middle East for science journalists. This is the seventh and final part of his diary.
Beschreibung: Students at An-Najah National University, Nablus, West Bank, Palestine Zulfikar Abbany, 10 July 2019

SESAME Field Trip: A crawl to university in Palestine 25.10.2019

Imagine having to crawl on all fours to get to a university lecture on time — and you're the professor. Well, it happened in Nablus, as DW's Zulfikar Abbany discovered. This is part six of his Middle East diary.
SESAME Field Trip Fotograf: Zulfikar Abbany. On the road from Bethlehem to Nablus. Roadside trader. Datum: 9 Juli 2019

SESAME Field Trip: 'We Palestinians pray for peace' 18.10.2019

In Palestine's West Bank, Nablus is a world away from Israel in terms of science. Few scientists will go where their safety is on the line. This is part five of Zulfikar Abbany's Middle East diary.
Political images on a wall in Bethlehem.

SESAME Field Trip: Warning! You are entering Area A 25.09.2019

DW's Zulfikar Abbany was one of seven science journalists on a field trip to Jordan. And things were about to get complicated in Bethlehem. Part four of his Middle East diary.
Model of the Hebrew University, Jerusalem. DW, Zulfikar Abbany, 7. Juli 2019

SESAME Field Trip: Models of science and society 19.09.2019

Traveling through Jerusalem and the West Bank to Jordan, DW's Zulfikar Abbany saw science clash with politics and society. This is part three of his diary.
Burst water pipe at Tel Aviv Airport.

SESAME Field Trip: Reality checks in Jerusalem 17.09.2019

Can science bring peace to the Middle East? DW's Zulfikar Abbany traveled through Israel and the West Bank to a synchrotron in Jordan to find out. This is part two of his diary.
Juli 2019+++SESAME (Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East), Jordan. (c) DW/Zulfikar Abbany

SESAME Field Trip: A rocky road to science and diplomacy in the Middle East 16.09.2019

The SESAME synchrotron in Jordan is an ambitious scientific, political and social experiment — since way before it even started producing results. DW's Zulfikar Abbany spent a week in the Middle East to find out why.