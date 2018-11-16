 A rockfall threatens in the Allgäu Alps | DW Travel | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

A rockfall threatens in the Allgäu Alps

At an altitude of almost 2600 metres, a mountain gradually breaks apart. The meter-sized crack at the top of the Hochvogel is getting bigger and bigger. Experts fear that the summit will soon rush down into the valley.

Gipfel des Hochvogel, Gipfelkreuz, Allgäuer Alpen, Oberbayern, Deutschland, Luftbild, Europa (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Beck)

It is one of the most famous mountains in the Allgäu Alps - and could soon be history. According to experts, the summit of the Hochvogel will soon collapse, and according to calculations up to 260,000 cubic metres of rock could fall into the valley. The possible scenario hardly triggers fears among local people: According to the authorities, there is no particular threat to the population.

Drohender Felssturz am Hochvogel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. J. Hildenbrand)

A crevice in the rock of the Hochvogel has widened dangerously

For years a huge crevice at the summit on the border between Bavaria and Tyrol has been getting bigger and bigger, the first rockfalls have already occurred. Researchers are using sensors to monitor the movement of the massif in order to be able to predict the feared large rockfall.

Im Allgäu droht riesiger Felssturz (picture-alliance/dpa/3D RealityMaps GmbH/F. Mädler)

Scientists have been documenting the rock movements at the Hochvogel for many years

The crack at the summit is currently 40 metres long, 8 metres deep and 3 metres wide. In the Zugspitze area as well as in two other regions in Austria and Italy, mountain regions threatened by drone flights and measurement technology are also being inspected.

  • Touristen an der Gipfelstation Nebelhornbahn am Nebelhorn 2224 m, dahinter der Hochvogel 2592 m, tourists at mountain station of Nebelhornbahn at Nebelhorn 2224 m, Hochvogel 2592 m in the background (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/W. G. Allgoewer)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Fantastic alpine views

    One most distinctive peaks of the Allgäu Alps is the 2,592 meter (8.504 ft.) Hochvogel. It towers at least 200 or even 300 meters above the surrounding hills. From its peak, which can be only reached by a accomplishing a rather demanding mountain ascent, you can see as far as the Swiss Alps and the Black Forest.

  • Eric Frenzel Weltcup der Nordischen Kombination in Oberstdorf (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Take the leap

    Oberstdorf is the place for winter sports in the Allgäu. Oberstdorf every year hosts the first part of the ski jumping Four Hills Tournament on the Schattenberg large hill. A cable car takes winter sports enthusiasts from Oberstdorf up to the Nebelhorn, the Allgäu's highest skiing area.

  • Deutschland Wintersport Wintersportgebiet Sonne und Schnee am Nebelhorn (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Reach for the sky

    On the 2,224 meter (7,297 ft.) high Nebelhorn you'll find one of the many skiing areas in the Allgäu. It boasts 13 kilometers (8 mi.) of prepared ski runs and if visibility is good you can enjoy a panoramic view of some 400 alpine peaks from the mountain station.

  • Breitachklamm im Winter, Breitach canyon in winter (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/U. Walz)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Walk the gorge

    Breathtaking landscapes are essential to tourism in the Allgäu region. One of the most visited natural sights is the Breitachklamm, a narrow gorge which has a depth of up to 150 meters (492 ft.). As far back as 1905 a 2.5 kilometer (1.9 mi.) walkway was created to lead people safely through the gorge.

  • Alpen - Fernwanderweg E5 (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Loesel)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Take refuge in a mountain hut

    For hikers the Allgäu region is both a destination and a way station. Many set of from Oberstdorf on a mountain hike that lasts several days and leads over the Alps all the way to Italy. On the E5 European Long Distance Path you spend the night's in mountain huts, like the Kemptener Hütte at an altitude of 1,844 meters (6,050 ft.).

  • Dietersbach-Alpe, Dietersbachtal, bei Oberstdorf, Allgäuer Alpen, Allgäu... (picture-alliance/chromorange/W. G. Allgoewer)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Lush mountain pastures

    In summer they are very much part of the Allgäu experience: the cultivated mountain pastures. Like the Dietersbach-Alpe in the Trettachtal valley, where hikers can take a break and enjoy a meal. And even if you can't see the cows on the pastures you are sure to hear the faint ring of the bells around their necks.

  • Deutschland Allgäu Viehwirtschaft Viehabtrieb (picture-alliance/dpa/K. J. Hildenbrand)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Traditional festival

    One of the biggest celebrations in the Allgäu is the annual "Viehscheid", marking the cattle drive from the mountain pastures back to the valley. After some 100 days of summer retreat up on the mountain pastures the cattle are returned to their owners in the valley villages - like in Oberstaufen.

  • 75 Jahre Deutsche Alpenstraße (picture-alliance/Fotoreport/F. Thorbecke)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Mountain pass roads

    For those who find hiking too much effort there is always the option to cross the Allgäu region by road. Like on the German Alpine Route, which leads from Lake Constance all the way to the Berchtesgadener Land in Bavaria. It takes you over mountain passes like the Oberjochpass or past sights like Neuschwanstein Castle. In 2017 the Alpine Route will celebrate its 90th anniversary.

  • Schloss Neuschwanstein im Winter (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Wallberg)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Fairytale castle

    Bavarian King Ludwig II, known as the fairytale king, of course loved the Allgäu region. Just above the village of Schwangau he had Neuschwanstein Castle built. He didn't live to see its completion, but his dream of a medieval knights' castle is has become one of the world's most visited tourist attractions.

  • Das Hohe Schloss von Füssen mit der Pfarrkirche St. Mang und dem dazugehoerigen Kloster am Lech (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Koenig)

    10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

    Final stop on the Romatic Route

    One of the main tourist hubs of the Allgäu region is the city of Füssen in the so-called Königswinkel or "King's nook". Only a few kilometers from Neuschwanstein Castle, Füssen's attractions include a medieval fortress called the Hohen Schloss, and a very attractive old town center. This is also where the Romantic Route, Germany's best known holiday theme route, ends.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (sbc)


It is unclear whether the Hochvogel summit will actually come to an end with a great deal of noise. "There have been smaller and larger events for years," says Thomas Figl from the Tyrolean State Geological Survey. It is difficult to assess whether the rockfalls will continue step by step or whether the big bang will come.

is/ks (dpa)

DW recommends

10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region

The Allgäu is one of the most popular holiday regions in Germany. It stretches from the Danube to the Alps and its attractions include Neuschwanstein Castle and spectacular untouched landscapes. (20.11.2018)  

Related content

BdT Schnee im Allgäu

10 reasons to visit Germany's Allgäu region 20.11.2018

The Allgäu is one of the most popular holiday regions in Germany. It stretches from the Danube to the Alps and its attractions include Neuschwanstein Castle and spectacular untouched landscapes.

Bonn Beethoven-Statue auf dem Münsterplatz

German tourism industry launches initiative against xenophobia 15.11.2018

At the symposium "German Tourism Day 2018" in Bonn, the German tourism industry is positioning itself with a new initiative against xenophobia in the country.

Nordamerika USA Freiheitsstatue

Original torch of the Statue of Liberty moves again 16.11.2018

The original torch had to leave its place in the base of the Statue of Liberty because it is to be exhibited in a new museum on Liberty Island. It is not expected to be on display until May 2019.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 