A regime that kills it‘s opponents is weak: Dmitry Gudkov

PoliticsRussian FederationA regime that kills it's opponents is weak: Dmitry GudkovJuri Rescheto02/20/2024February 20, 2024Russians shouldn't lose hope, says Dmitry Gudkov, they should feel rage. The opposition politician and former State Duma Deputy, who was a companion of Alexei Navalny spoke to DW about the death of Putin's greatest critic.