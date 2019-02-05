A Muslim as German chancellor? CDU leader slammed for saying 'why not'

The parliamentary group leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has sparked a divisive debate after he said a Muslim could be a future CDU leader and chancellor of Germany.

Asked by media outlet Idea if a Muslim could lead the party and become chancellor in 2030, Ralph Brinkhaus said: "Why not, if they're a good politician, and they represent our values and our political views?"

The interview took place in late February, but it stirred a backlash only after Bild, Germany's biggest tabloid newspaper, reported on it on Wednesday.

Shock and horror among CDU colleagues

"For the love of God, I can't believe Ralph Brinkhaus said that," Vincent Kokert, the CDU's chief in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, told the paper. "No, I can't believe it."

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Democratic Union (CDU) The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Social Union (CSU) The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Social Democrats (SPD) The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Alternative for Germany (AfD) The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Free Democrats (FDP) The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Greens The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Left The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany. Author: Alexander Pearson



Elisabeth Motschmann, a member of the CDU's executive board, dismissed Brinkhaus' view that Islam was compatible with the party's values.

"The values of Islam are very different from our values — for example, when it comes to questions of equal rights for men and women," she said.

Lawmaker: Muslims can't become chancellor

Brinkhaus told Idea that people's values were more important than their religion when deciding on their leadership qualities.

"The CDU is not a religious community — that is what distinguishes us from the Catholic Church," he said.

But some lawmakers said the party's name needed to be taken seriously. "The 'C' in the party name wasn't chosen arbitrarily," CDU lawmaker Eberhard Gienger told Bild.

Gienger also dismissed that a Muslim could ever be German chancellor, regardless of party affiliation.

"Having a Muslim chancellor would imply that Muslims would constitute the majority in Germany," he said. "This is not the case."

'Completely idiotic' debate

But some CDU lawmakers defended Brinkhaus' comments.

"Are you being serious? To say anything other than what Brinkhaus said doesn't belong in a mainstream party or one that takes the constitution seriously," Serap Güler, the only Muslim member of the CDU's executive board, wrote on Twitter.

Karin Prien, the education minister in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, also said she saw no good reason why being a Christian was a necessary qualification for becoming party chief or chancellor.

The CDU's center-left coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), dismissed the entire debate as "completely idiotic."

"All these identity debates are conducted only in the CDU," the SPD's deputy leader, Ralf Stegner, told the Saarbrücker Zeitung newspaper. "They have nothing to do with the real problems in Germany."

