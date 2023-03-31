A controversial gas terminal off Senegalese coast

Nature and EnvironmentSenegalA controversial gas terminal off Senegalese coast To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSenegalJulia Mielke23 minutes ago23 minutes agoFishermen along Senegal's coast fear a new offshore gas extraction platform will endanger their livelihoods. They are worried that the terminal is putting the marine ecosystems at risk, especially the world's largest deepwater coral reef.https://p.dw.com/p/4PZjFAdvertisement