Nature and EnvironmentSenegal

A controversial gas terminal off Senegalese coast

Julia Mielke
23 minutes ago

Fishermen along Senegal's coast fear a new offshore gas extraction platform will endanger their livelihoods. They are worried that the terminal is putting the marine ecosystems at risk, especially the world's largest deepwater coral reef.

