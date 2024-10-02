  1. Skip to content
Senegal's young artists take on political crises

Sira Thierij in Dakar, Senegal
February 10, 2024

In recent years, political protests have become more common in Senegal. While the threat of violence awaits those taking to the streets, some Senegalese are using art to express their grievances, as DW's Sira Thierij reports from Dakar.

Similar stories from Senegal

