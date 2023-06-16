  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
Colombia

A Colombian Slum Fights to Change its Image

16 minutes ago

For people in Colombia, Siloé is a synonym for violence and drug trafficking. The neighborhood in the sprawing city of Cali is seen as one of the country's most dangerous slums.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SbU7
Magazin Global Us | Kolumbien Siloé
Image: DW

But residents are trying to change that image.

 

Also on Global Us:

Magazin Global Us | Taiwan Inseln
Image: ZDF

In China's crosshairs: Taiwan's Matsu Islands

The Matsu Islands lie directly off the Chinese mainland, but belong to Taiwan. Beijing is threatening to use military force to take Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. The islanders don't want to live under Chinese rule.

 

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Uganda
Image: DW

Uganda: Green energy from farm waste

The power supply is often poor or non-existent in rural Africa. Producing energy yourself is one solution. In northern Uganda, a small power plant runs on farm waste, supplying households and businesses with renewable energy.

 

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Regenwürmer – Wurmkompost
Image: DW

Reel: Regenerating soil with earthworms

Some 40 percent of the world's soil is degraded. Its nutrients are being destroyed by monocultures, artificial fertilizers and toxins. Earthworms can help. They turn animal dung into ideal compost, regenerating the soil.

 

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Teen Tunesien
Image: DW

Tunisia: Global Teen

Mariem lives in Bou-Mhel, a suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. In her free time, she likes to read, write stories and draw.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 19.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 22.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 23.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 23.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holding a mobile phone

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

Digital World3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

PoliticsJune 15, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A view of Neuschwanstein castle with forest and cliffs in the foreground

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

Crime6 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society6 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage