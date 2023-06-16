A Colombian Slum Fights to Change its Image
But residents are trying to change that image.
Also on Global Us:
In China's crosshairs: Taiwan's Matsu Islands
The Matsu Islands lie directly off the Chinese mainland, but belong to Taiwan. Beijing is threatening to use military force to take Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. The islanders don't want to live under Chinese rule.
Uganda: Green energy from farm waste
The power supply is often poor or non-existent in rural Africa. Producing energy yourself is one solution. In northern Uganda, a small power plant runs on farm waste, supplying households and businesses with renewable energy.
Reel: Regenerating soil with earthworms
Some 40 percent of the world's soil is degraded. Its nutrients are being destroyed by monocultures, artificial fertilizers and toxins. Earthworms can help. They turn animal dung into ideal compost, regenerating the soil.
Tunisia: Global Teen
Mariem lives in Bou-Mhel, a suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. In her free time, she likes to read, write stories and draw.
